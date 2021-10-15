(Photo : Image from OnePlus Website) 'Harry Potter' OnePlus Watch Limited-Edition Specs Revealed

For the fans of magic and wizardry, a new Harry Potter limited-edition smartwatch is said to be coming out and there's no need to go to Hogwards to get it! OnePlus is launching a OnePlus Harry Potter edition smartwatch for fans of the movies and books.

OnePlus Limited Edition Smartwatches

According to PhoneArena, OnePlus is really no stranger when it comes to special edition wearables. The special edition wearables, however, are very rarely mass produced. It is still unknown as to how many of these Harry Potter watches will be available.

Other previous limited edition products include OnePlus' launching of Cobalt and Cyberpunk 2077 editions of its competitive OnePlus Watch. As of the moment, the Chinese company is currently aiming to tap into a whole different audience namely the Harry Potter fans otherwise known as Potterheads.

Harry Potter OnePlus Watch Specs

Although the official Harry Potter OnePlus Watch edition name has not yet been confirmed, there is actually a high chance, according to PhoneArena, that it will be sold as the OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Edition. This is judging from the newest teaser of the upcoming limited edition smartwatch.

The Harry Potter OnePlus Watch specs have also been revealed. According to the article, the magical smartwatch is said to have a 1.39-inch AMOLED display, 4GB storage, 1GB RAM, and 400 mAh battery. Although the Harry Potter OnePlus Watch has already previously been revealed and talked about, more details are coming out regarding the upcoming Hogwarts-themed smartwatch.

Limited Edition Smartwatch Features Six Potter-Themed Watchfaces

The limited-edition smartwatch will also be featuring six different exclusive Harry Potter-themed watchfaces. Of course, these would include both the official Hogwarts seal and the four different houses. The budget OnePlus Watch was previously revealed along with specs and price back in March 2021 and even compared to the Samsung smartwatch.

Buyers can identify with whatever house they choose by simply purchasing the house or choosing to go for the Hogwarts Seal. The good thing about the watches is that they do not stray far from the original design of the four houses.

Harry Potter OnePlus Watch Choices

Harry Potter OnePlus Watch Notifications

The smartwatch will initially be released in India some time very soon. As of the moment, there is still a lot of data regarding the launch date, prices, and whether or not the smartwatch will be made available in other countries as well.

According to the OnePlus website, users can sign up in order to get notifications to win "assured prizes" and be able to qualify for the lucky draw contest. Although there isn't much information about the Harry Potter OnePlus Watch, the company's homepage shows a glimpse of the Hogwarts logo on a OnePlus Watch strap.

