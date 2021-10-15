"GTA Remastered Trilogy" anticipation is mounting as Rockstar Games is still holding out on "GTA 6." As of late, the remaster now has rumored PC system requirements which could tell fans more about it.

According to TechRadar, a leaker with the online handle alloc8or got wind of the PC system requirements for the "GTA Remastered Trilogy," which was tweeted by the account @GTAOnlineNews:

For those who can't see the image, the post claims that this is what PC gamers need to have to run the "GTA Remastered Trilogy," which allegedly includes three of the most iconic "Grand Theft Auto" games: "Vice City," "GTA III," and "San Andreas:

Minimum

Intel Core i5-2700K/AMD FX 6300

NVIDIA GTX 760 2GB/AMD R9 280 3GB

8GB RAM

45GB disk space

Recommended

Intel Core i7-6600K/AMD Ryzen 5 2600

NVIDIA GTX 970 4GB/AMD RX 570 4GB

16GB RAM

45GB disk space

Bear in mind that these hardware requirements are unconfirmed, so DO NOT take these as facts until Rockstar officially announces the real ones.

But while these system requirements are not final, Rockstar Games did confirm the existence of the remaster with a teaser trailer. They're calling it "Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition," which is scheduled to come to current-generation platforms:





'GTA Remastered Trilogy' Visual Upgrades

Judging from other recent leaks, it looks like "GTA Remastered Trilogy" won't be featuring drastic visual changes.

A ScreenRant report says that the remaster will still be using their old graphics. The only difference is that the games will be featuring enhanced effects and textures instead.

Going back to the rumored PC system requirements, this might make a bit of sense. There is a good chance that with the still-unconfirmed hardware, Rockstar Games will be upscaling the three games' aging textures and other assets, but they won't make it look current-gen because that will require a full remake--something Capcom had to do with their "Resident Evil" re-releases.

Aside from these, fans can also likely expect increased draw distances (if you've played the older games, you know how bad those draw distances were), better lighting, and more detailed environments, alongside other improvements.

New Controls?

According to GamesRadar, "GTA Remastered Trilogy" won't just have enhanced visuals, but also new control schemes across the board.

As per alloc8or (the same leaker who revealed the rumored system requirements), all three games included in the remaster will have "GTA 5" style controls.

Where in the World Is 'GTA 6?'

As usual, Rockstar Games is staying very tight-lipped regarding rumors about "GTA 6." It seems like the developer/publisher is just focusing on remasters and re-releases for now, but they're not really getting the reception they're hoping for.

"Grand Theft Auto 5," for one, which is scheduled to come to the PS5 and Xbox Series X (even after originally releasing for the Xbox 360 and PS3), had its next-gen trailers bombed by dislikes from fans eagerly waiting for the announcement of the sequel.

