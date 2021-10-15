Health Tech was said to have products that can help to "Extend Life" as we know it, and these are the many anti-aging solutions out there, apart from beauty creams or cosmetic focuses. The technology was built to "revitalize" the body for a better process, and in turn, this would help in slowing the aging process as it makes the body healthier and better.

Health Tech's Anti-Aging Solutions to 'Extend' Life

Anti-aging is a vague and ubiquitous term that is seen in almost every product as people have an inevitable opponent (not Thanos) in their everyday life, and it is Time. Yes, it is the construct and flow of time that provides a challenge to the existence of a person, as it is true that everyone has an expiration date with an unknown future for them.

However, according to the Entrepreneur, several technologies are looking into health tech to solve this problem, helping a person to prolong their life.

Read Also: How to Use iOS's Step Counter Feature or Pedometer on Apple's Health App-Is it Accurate?

Hardware Tech for Anti-Aging

Hardware technology has been developed by researchers, and they are testifying that it can help in slowing down aging as we know it.

Cryotherapy, for one, is a massive health booster for many reasons, and it could be applied as a local treatment or for the entire body. Cryo chambers are already having machines for the home and via clinics, and via this, people can revitalize different functions in the body and help avoid aging.

Another focus of hardware tech is beds, and it refers to the previous researchers that claim sleep has a massive connection to life expectancy and longevity.

Software Tech for Anti Aging

Another focus is through software or apps that are accessible via wearable tech, smartphones, tablets, and computers.

One of the best examples here is mood tracking technology, as well as stress management apps that help in controlling one's temper and feelings. The more pressure there is in the mind, the more it overworks the body and shows signs of aging.

Aging, Is It in the Head or Body?

A lot of people regard that health as all in the head and can be a "mindset" of a person in moving forward and pushing through. However, some people argue that it is all in the body, and by making the body a "temple," it would be healthy for a long time and help in making a person feel "young" despite their Earth rotation-based age.

The measure of oldness or age is both in the mind and body, as the human mind and body are trainable via exercise and the "law of attraction" to be what it wants or needs to be.

Technology may help, and while it is not a clear-cut win, it still provides help in making the body feel like its old self again. However, it is worth noting that it would have different effects on other people, as not everyone is the same, and all have their uniqueness to their bodies.

Nevertheless, these solutions, paired with a healthy mind and fitness, will help along the way.

Related Article: Hello Heart Mobile App Lets Patients Monitor Their Blood Pressure Anywhere

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Isaiah Richard

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.