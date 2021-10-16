(Photo : Unsplash/ Christian Wiediger) Apple Watch Series 7

Apple Watch Series 7 have issues with third-party apps, as users who already received the device reported that the icons are missing.

Apple Watch Series 7 Issues

Some third-party apps do not have icons displayed on-screen. It can be impossible to tell which app is which, and it can be confusing to select the open app, according to 9to5Mac.

Third-party apps like Drafts, Fantastical, CARROT Weather, and PCalc are all missing from the smartwatch's home screen.

Users can try one resolution to switch the icons to the list view so that the names are visible.

Initial suggestions from other users are that the issue only impacts the apps with vector icons. James Thomson, the developer of PCalc, pointed out that the issue is not present in the Apple Watch simulator on a Mac.

That might suggest that Apple themselves must fix the issue instead of having the third-party app developers do it.

According to iMore, Apple has not responded to a request for a comment regarding the third-party app issue.

The issue only appears to crop up on the Apple Watch Series 7 instead of the older watches running the same operating system version.

Despite being called the best Apple Watch series to date, the new device is already having problems, and it is something that Apple needs to solve soon before it pushes for worldwide shipping.

Apple Watch Series 7 Review

The Apple Watch Series 7 starts at $399 for a 41mm model, and the 45mm model costs $429. The displays on the device have 20% more screen area than its predecessor and 40% thinner than the previous smartwatch, according to GSMArena.

The larger screens mean it is easier to use apps. A slightly bigger display for those who are into the basics means the pictures and text are clearer.

Also, the new Retina display on the Watch Series 7 is its major upgrade. Its border is 40% thinner compared to Series 6, and it allows your app or watch's face to encompass that space.

Apple confirmed that the display is 70% brighter indoors than its previous smartwatch model, making it easier to see everything.

The charging of the Apple Watch Series 7 is 33% faster with USB-C. With a larger screen, the password function's slightly larger keys are easier to tap. You can also easily read the data displayed on the screen, such as heart rate, calories, and distance.

The Modular Duo face of the Series 7 is a one-stop data hub that can include time and other readouts like weather forecast, temperature, market trends, activities, and heart rate. The Series 7 also comes with the Contour Face feature.

Aside from the two Series 7 faces, there is a new World Time face for all smartwatches. The World Time face can run Watch OS showing all of the 24 time zones and other customizable information.

The Series 7 is tougher too. It has a front crystal that is 50% thicker for better resistance to cracks. It is the first to be certified at the highest level of dust resistance. It can also be exposed to water of up to 50 meters.

