Tesla has started delivering its revised Model X electric vehicles (EVs).

Pictures posted on Tesla's official Twitter account shows owners receiving their new Model X cars. The pictures show the new owners receiving the six-seater variant of the Model X.

Anyone who tries to order any of the variants of the Model X will have to face long waits due to the ongoing chip shortage that has affected Tesla's production of its vehicles.

First deliveries of new Model X pic.twitter.com/WfccyUXcFD — Tesla (@Tesla) October 17, 2021

According to a report by Engadget, the revised Tesla Model X features "a landscape touchscreen display up front, a smaller display in the back and overall interior quality improvements that are more befitting a nearly $94,000 vehicle."

The report notes that the EVs seem to be six-seaters, but it is unclear if the six-seaters are the only ones shipping out to owners first.

Effect of Chip Shortage on Tesla

The Engadget report also highlights how the delivery of the revised Model X underscores "the effect of chip shortages on Tesla's production."

The worldwide chip shortage has caused late arrivals as well as lengthy delays in the production and delivery of Tesla's deliveries. The report points out that anyone who tries to order a Tesla Model X Plaid will probably have to wait until July 2022 to get their EVs.

If you think that's a pretty bad wait, those who plan to order the Long Range Model X will also face a rather long wait for their purchase. According to Engadget, that wait will probably last until September of next year.

Last month, Tesla CEO Elon Musk commended AMD for the company's efforts amidst the ongoing chip shortage. Musk called the company "great to work with" in a tweet posted on his Twitter account.

Tesla Model X

The Tesla Model X Plaid electric vehicle features the following specs, according to the Tesla website:

340 mi range (estimated)

1,020 hp peak power

20" or 22" wheels

Seating: up to 7 persons

163 mph top speed

Trimotor

The Tesla Model X Long Range electric vehicle features the following specs:

360 mi range (estimated)

670 hp peak power

20" or 22" wheels

Seating: up to 7 persons

155 mph top speed

Dual motor

The Tesla Model X has the Autopilot, which is Tesla's self-driving feature. Per the Tesla website, Autopilot "enables your car to steer, accelerate and brake automatically within its lane under your active supervision, assisting with the most burdensome parts of driving."

Other features of the Autopilot include automatic lane change, auto park, and a feature that lets owners automatically summon their cars.

