Chip Shortage is a real problem in the present times, and if the company is not making their semiconductors, they would suffer as the shortage is real. However, that is not the main reason why Apple, Facebook, Google, Tesla, and other companies have ventured into the semiconductor business in the first place.

Apple, Google, Facebook, Tesla's Chip Making

It has been a rowdy pandemic, and the reliance on internet-enabled devices like computers, laptops, smartphones, smartwatches, smart televisions, and more has increased. This means that the production of these devices needs to amp up their game, and so does everything inside it.

To power these devices, it needs a brain or the so-called central processing unit or CPU chips. Without it, the device could not function. And these chips and other components are the ones which are facing a crisis in stocks nowadays, something which almost all industries are suffering from.

This has led several companies to focus on creating their chips, with some featuring design-only focuses, or some have manufacturing capabilities. Several of these companies include Big Tech, and they have the means and ways to focus on this and thrive despite the shortage.

However, CNBC said that one of the primary reasons why Big Tech is making their chips is to bring certain programs available to the company's products, for better integration.

Apple's M1

Apple has been massively attributed to chip-designing since the early years it debuted its smartphones and devices to the public. It is widely known that iPhones already use A-series silicon chips, which has been popular amongst the public.

However, its recent release of the Apple Silicon SoC known as the M1 has been the turning point of the company, making them a powerful name in the industry. Now, its computers are transitioning from Intel to M1, and that is in partnership with TSMC.

Apple now brings its specific software or programs to pair well with its silicon chipset that power its devices. M1-specific software works best with the new chip, as described by Apple.

Google Tensor

Google is the latest contender in this list, and the company is now venturing into Tensor chips for its Pixel smartphone. It now leaves behind the Qualcomm Snapdragon and will move forward with its Silicon SoC design.

Tensor promises the best integration to the Pixel phone, containing the Android which Google has also designed for smartphones. The Tensor is coming with the Pixel 6, releasing this fall.

Tesla's Chips

Tesla is known to be an avant-garde company, and they do not conform to societal standards for vehicles. It is also known to design the chips that it uses for sophisticated features and functions of its EVs, particularly that for the Neural Network, FSD, Autopilot, and more.

The clean energy company's design suits its vehicle best and features an experience for its users like no other.

