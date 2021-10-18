"Guardians Of The Galaxy" will be the next Marvel video game adaptation from Square Enix due this year, and it's going to require some hefty hardware to run on PC.

PC Gamer revealed the official system requirements for the game recently. And while the main hardware doesn't seem to be too demanding, it's the install size that's got people talking:

Minimum:

AMD Ryzen 5 1400/Intel Core i5-4460

NVIDIA GTX 1060/AMD RX 570

8 GB RAM

DirectX 12

Windows 10 64-bit Build 1803

150 GB disk space

Recommended:

AMD Ryzen 5 1600/Intel Core i7-4790

NVIDIA GTX 1660 Super/AMD RX 590

16 GB RAM

DirectX 12

Windows 10 64-bit Build 1803

150 GB disk space

Yes, you read that right: "Guardians Of The Galaxy" will be requiring at least 150 GB of free disk space on your PC. Square Enix didn't exactly specify whether this points to SSD or HDD, but it might be safe to assume that installing on a solid state drive will yield a relatively smoother experience (alongside significantly faster load times).

This PC install size for "Guardians Of The Galaxy" is so much bigger compared to what's rumored on consoles, according to ComicBook.com. Various reports are saying that console players will only have to install something closer to 41 GB without the Day One patch.

'Guardians Of The Galaxy' Install Size Against This Generation's Biggest

With that 150 GB install size on PC, Marvel's "Guardians Of The Galaxy" will certainly be among the biggest games in terms of install sizes for this generation. But just how big is it compared to the others?

According to a GamesRadar list, the current top dog for this generation is "Destiny 2," with a total install size of 165 GB on the PlayStation 4. It is followed by "Call Of Duty Warzone" (110 GB), "Red Dead Redemption 2" (105 GB), and "NBA 2K22" (100 GB).

Big Install Size Means Big Visual Upgrades

Square Enix is taking advantage of the raw power of gaming PCs, and perhaps that massive install size is justified.

According to PC Gamer, the new Marvel title is going to have a lot of visual treats for PC players. Real-time ray traced reflections are among them, alongside NVIDIA DLSS, high-fidelity textures, and support for up to 8K resolutions. The game will also be supporting wide color gamuts & HDR, as well as diffuse illumination.

With all those PC-specific rendering features, it's easy to see why the game will eat up 150 GB like it's nothing. The high resolution assets alone are going to make up the bulk of that install size, as explained in this article talking about game sizes.

You can see these visual improvements in action with a PC tech demo uploaded by Eidos Montreal on YouTube:

Marvel's "Guardians Of The Galaxy" is due to release on current-gen and last-gen platforms (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One) and PC on October 26.

