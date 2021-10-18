"Mean Men," a collection of 11,111 NFTs that aim to promote mental health and self-love, is set to be released for minting on October 18.

Three more NFT launches can also be expected by those interested to be a holder of the NFTs: "Mean Wives," "Mean Kids," and "Mean Pets."

A portion of the sales of all four NFT collections will be used to put up a non-profit, non-governmental organization (NGO) called Self-Love Foundation. The main goal of the NGO is to set up physical clinics for those struggling with mental health problems.

"Mean Men" NFT Collect Drops on October 18

"Mean Men," a collection of 11,111 NFTs, is set to drop on October 18 at 5 p.m. UTC. According to the "Mean Men" website, the collection "aims to display the diversity and uniqueness among men."

Each NFT in the "Mean Men" collection can be minted for 0.07 Ethereum (ETH).

"Mean Men" joins other NFT collections that will be released on the aforementioned date. According to a list put together by Rarity Tools, other NFT collections that will be released on October 18 include "Bearseum," "Daimon Slayers," and "BrokeBoyz."

The "Mean Men" NFTs incorporate over 500 different attributes and, like every NFT out there in the market, are 1/1. This means that no two "Mean Men" NFTs are alike.

The developers behind the NFTs are planning three more collections to be launched in the future: "Mean Wives," "Mean Kids," and "Mean Pets."

Mental Health and the Self-Love Foundation

The "Mean Men" NFT collection has a strong mental health theme to it. According to the collection's website, "Mean Men is focused on mental health because of the number of people affected and the negative stigma often ascribed to mental health related issues."

A portion of the funds of all four NFT collections will be used to put up an NGO called the Self-Love Foundation. Self-Love Foundation will be a non-profit organization whose "first goal of the Self-Love Foundation is to create and set-up online portals where people in need can speak with mental health professionals."

The main goal of the NGO is to set up physical clinic locations for those struggling with mental health issues.

People-Inspired NFT Collections

"Mean Men" is the latest example of NFT collections that are inspired by people. It is, however, not the first NFT collection to have a cause related to mental health.

"Outlaw Girls Motorcycle Club," a collection of biker girl NFTs that dropped on September 30, will be donating 10% of their mint sales to charities that are focused on mental health care and women.

Another example of people-inspired NFT collections is "ONE Shogun," which is a collection of ninja and samurai NFTs that went on public sale on September 17. A total of 10,000 NFTs are part of the "ONE Shogun" NFT collection.

