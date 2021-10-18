Valve's "Deck Verified" tells which gaming titles are compatible with the upcoming Nintendo Switch-like gaming PC, the Steam Deck.

As per CNET, Valve introduced its new review process that tells Steam Deck users which games are playable on the upcoming handheld PC.

In an ideal world, all of the Steam games in its library would smoothly work on its handheld PC once it releases. However, in reality, some titles would still require the good ol' PC to work properly, showing the limitations of the compact gaming device.

Valve's 'Deck Verified' for Steam Deck

That said, Valve is attempting to make it easy for the future users of the Steam Deck to know if their favorite games could smoothly run like how it is on their PCs.

The gaming company behind Steam Deck will soon show if a game is compatible on its Steam Deck both on the device and its Steam library page.

Valve's "Deck Verified" will categories games into four separate markings, such as Verified, for games that could be played directly on the Steam Deck; Playable, for titles that will need a few manual tweaks to work; Unsupported, for games that are not playable; and Unknown, for the titles that still need to undergo the review process.

What's more, the Verified games will be sporting a green checkmark, noting that they could be played directly on the Steam Deck without any compatibility issues.

Meanwhile, Playable titles will feature a yellow "i" icon, whereas Unsupported carries a gray "not available'' sign. On the other hand, Unknown also goes with a gray icon paired with a question mark.

It is worth noting that the green checkmark would mean that the gaming title had passed multiple compatibility examinations from Valve's processes, including display, system, and input support.

For now, Valve is still reviewing thousands of games under its library. The firm said that the "Deck Verified" marks will start showing sometime in December.

Valve's Steam Deck and VR Games

According to the latest report of UploadVR, Valve already ruled out that all VR or virtual reality games will fall under the "Unsupported" category.

It means that the new "Verified Deck" system will automatically label VR games under the category that says it is not designed to be played on the Steam Deck.

However, Valve still noted that the Unsupported label will not stop Steam Deck users from playing games under it like VR titles.

Although the label states that VR gaming titles are not compatible with the Steam Deck, its player could still force the device to run it, along with a PC VR headset.

Nevertheless, VR gamers should expect their favorite SteamVR titles to run with some hiccups in the handheld PC device as the firm warned.

