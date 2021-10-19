Apple users who have long wished that their devices came with a polishing cloth have sort of had their prayers answered.

Apple has released a polishing cloth it recommends to be used for its devices, but there is a catch. You have to buy it separately for $19.

The new polishing cloth was released after Monday's Unleashed event, which featured the announcement of two new MacBook Pros. Apple likewise announced two new custom chips, the M1 Pro and M1 Max, new AirPods, and even new colors for the HomePod Mini smart speakers.

Apple Releases Polishing Cloth

Apple has released a polishing cloth that can be used to clean its many devices. According to a report by The Verge, the polishing cloth was released after the company's Unleashed event.

The product page of the polishing cloth on the Apple website states "Made with soft, nonabrasive material, the Polishing Cloth cleans any Apple display, including nano-texture glass, safely and effectively."

According to The Verge's report, "Apple recommends using 'soft, lint-free cloth' and avoiding 'abrasive cloths, towels, paper towels, or similar items' when cleaning your Apple devices, which are all worries that this $19 cloth puts to rest."

Believe it or not, the product page also comes with the list of compatible devices for the polishing cloth.

Apple's Unleashed Event Launches New MacBook Pros

The release of the polishing cloth comes after Apple's Unleashed event, which took place Monday and featured the announcement of the highly-anticipated new MacBook Pros.

Related Article: Apple's Oct. 18 Event to Center Around MacBooks, Here's Where You Can Watch It

During the event, Apple officially announced two MacBook Pros with a new design. According to a separate report by The Verge, the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros have a full-sized function row, a notch design from the iPhones, and a number of ports, including a MagSafe charger.

The MagSafe charge, which is known as the MagSafe 3, is said to be able to charge the new MacBook Pros up to 50% in just half an hour.

The MacBook Pros will also feature the tech giant's new adaptive refresh rate technology called ProMotion. ProMotion has up to 120Hz refresh rates, according to the report by The Verge.

Apple likewise announced two new custom chips: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Per the report by The Verge, "They seem like they'll be beefy chips, as Apple says the Pro has more than 33 billion transistors, while the Max has 57 billion transistors."

New AirPods and HomePod Mini

Apple's Unleashed event also announced a new version of the AirPods, which will not have interchangeable tips. The new AirPods are resistant to both sweat and water.

New colors will be available for the HomePod Mini smart speakers. The HomePod Mini will now come in yellow, orange, and blue starting next month.

Also Read: Apple M1 MacBook with 64GB RAM, 8TB SSD, and M1 Max Costs $6,099 | More Expensive than AMD?

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Isabella James

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.