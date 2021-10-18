(Photo : Image from Apple Website) Apple M1 MacBook with 64GB RAM, 8TB SSD, and M1 Max Costs $6,099 | More Expensive than AMD?

Should you buy an Apple M1 MacBook or Intel? Well, there's a version of the Apple M1 MacBook that is supposedly packing a punch with a massive performance at 64GB RAM, 8TB SSD, and a 140W USB-C Power Adaptor along with the M1 Max chip. The only problem, however, is that it costs $6,099.

Apple M1 MacBook Pros

According to The Verge, Apple had just announced its brand new M1-equipped MacBook Pros and they do look like very good upgrades. The new MacBook option comes with some pretty powerful chips, some adaptive refresh rate displays, and of course, the return of some of the most beloved ports and more.

The problem, however, is that they don't come cheap. With the new 14-inch MBP which starts at $1,999 and another 16-inch that starts at $2,499. Of course, not all buyers might want to use the bare minimum with others wanting to ramp up the performance of their units. One way to do this is through buying Apple's maxxed out unit! The use of Apple Search ads go up from just 17% to 58% of iPhone app downloads in 2021.

Apple M1 MacBook Pro Specs

For those wanting to buy the most high-end model, the Apple M1 MacBook Pro comes with up to 64GB of RAM, 8TB of SSD storage, a 140W USB-C power adaptor, and of course, the Apple M1 Max chip. This particular piece of high-end hardware does not come cheap at all. The unit is supposed to cost a massive $6,099 according to the official Apple online store.

As per comparison in terms of performance, the closest to the M1 Max chip when it comes to AMD is the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X 3801 MHz which has 8 cores and a single-core score of 1752 and multi-core score of 11460 as per Geekbench. When it comes to the Apple M1 Max performance, on the other hand, the 10-CPU core chip is capable of running at 1749 single core score and 11542 for multi-core score as per MacRumors.

Is Getting an AMD or Apple a Better Choice?

As for pricing, getting a laptop that can carry this amount of specs is already quite difficult. However, when it comes to desktop, there are certain units that are selling for at least $5,538 on Amazon but here's the catch, they include a GPU! The specific model includes an RTX 2060 which supposedly costs around $684.99 to purchase separately.

Without the GPU, this would bring the price down to just below $5,000. For those that want a little more steam to graphics, getting a GPU card is definitely one of the best ways to do it. The backdraw for this, however, is that the AMD unit that's 64GB RAM and has 8TB SSD costs quite a hefty price and remains in the desktop version. Apple is releasing a new security research report making its case against sideloading apps.

