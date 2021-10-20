Griffin Davis , Tech Times

"World of Warcraft" Corpsegrinder, a non-playable character, will have its name changed because of the issue with the musician it was based on. Blizzard announced this adjustment after the interview of George "Corpsegrinder" Fisher, the main vocalist of rock band Cannibal Corpse, started to resurface.

"I don't play no homo-Alliance either, I don't play no fu****** night elves or gnomes. It's fucking orcs and undead. Fuck the Alliance, f****** die you f****** emo c***suckers," said Fisher in a 2007 interview, which was published on YouTube.

As of the moment, many fans were relieved that Blizzard Entertainment finally decided to remove the connection of "World of Warcraft" from the singer. But, some of them are still wondering why it took years before the game publisher took action.

'World of Warcraft' Corpsegrinder Name Change

According to PC Gamer's latest report, George was specifically bashing the players choosing Alliance, a faction in "World of Warcraft" that includes gnomes, dwarves, worgen, night elves, humans, and draenei.

Blizzard said on its latest Twitter post that the name change would be implemented in the upcoming "World of Warcraft" Patch 9.1.5 PTR. The game creator added that there would also be some dialogue adjustments.

These include the following:

  • Damsels were made to be saved.
  • The Day that Deathwing came.

Aside from the "World of Warcraft" issue, there are also some problems that Blizzard is currently facing. These include "Overwatch 2" Executive Chacko Sonny after he decided to leave the company. Blizzard HR Head Jesse Meschuk also did the same thing in August.

What is Corpsegrinder?

WoWPedia explained that Corpsegrinder is an orc quest giver located in the Borean Tundra. This means that players need to visit this non-playable character to complete some missions. 

Corpsegrinder is one of the characters in the Horde faction, which is the favorite side of the musician it was based on. As of the moment, Blizzard hasn't confirmed the new name for this champion in "WoW."

For more news updates about "World of Warcraft" and other similar titles, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.  

