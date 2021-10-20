Google Chrome has presented a new update for its browser, and it is intended to protect as many as two billion users from numerous zero-day UAF threats that can access the tech. Google has issued this for as many as five zero-day vulnerabilities that have been discussed by the company, but there could be more.

Google Chrome Update: Zero-Day Protection

Google said that this next update is integral to the protection of users and to avoid any hacks or threats that are brought by the said vulnerabilities that are present in the application now. The internet company is still finding out its sources, but the sure thing here is that they have already devised ways to keep these out.

Chrome 95 is updating for Linux, Mac, and Windows to introduce its answer to the threats that loom over the previous version.

Google is still open for any reports or investigation to look into its system that is affected by the said zero-day vulnerabilities, especially as it could endanger the landscape of the company. Also, it does not close its doors for this issue or problem, as there could be more that has not been detected.

Zero Days in Chrome

There have been 19 fixes that were made by Google, with as many as 16 threats found by contributors and concerned citizens that have been reported to the platform for developers that help them detect this. Google is still encouraging users to take part in this initiative and project to further help the internet platform keep the environment safe.

The users have found as many as 16 threats categorized into different tiers, such as high, medium, and low.

Google Chrome: Is It Safe?

Google would soon be introducing a "Privacy Sandbox" feature that would stop its collection of cookies from websites and give them to users so that each domain or website would be easier to access. This would be available in 2022, and it was said to be a safer approach for the browser, especially as it focuses on cookie usage.

The internet is already a broad spectrum that is not necessarily good but is also not necessarily bad or unsafe as people utilize it now. There have been several reported issues from Google earlier this month, and it has been a continuous cycle for the company to be receiving threats from zero-day vulnerabilities already.

Chrome has been a massive talk in the past weeks, especially as it has different scrutinies that it has faced, and its users are the ones to suffer for its shortcomings in the security aspect. Google has been in odds and ends to fix this issue now, especially as it has affected almost all aspects of Chrome in the past weeks that have passed.

