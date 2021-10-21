(Photo : Unsplash/ Christian Wiediger) iPhone

Apple iOS 15 has a new feature that makes sure you are not easily pulled from your work by notifications and other distractions. The new feature is called Focus Mode, and it helps you keep your attention where you want it.

Apple Focus Mode

The idea behind the feature is to keep you in the moment as it filters out apps or notifications that you do not want popping up during specific times.

The great thing about this is that you can create different profiles to keep you from being disturbed. The profile can depend on whether you are at home or at work, whether you are getting ready for bed, driving, or doing another activity.

When you first begin to set up the feature, it can be a bit daunting. There are a lot of choices, and there are a lot of ways that you can change it, according to The Verge.

Also Read: Apple iOS 15 is Coming on Sept. 20, and Here's its Updated Time Zones, Eligibility for Your Device

In fact, it may even take a while before you can get the combination of settings that works for you. In the end, it will all be worth it, and you will no longer be sidelined during times that you need to concentrate. You also won't be bothered by irrelevant notifications when you've got other things to do.

Begin to Focus

You access the feature on Apple iOS15 through the Control Center. You will see the Focus button with a moon icon right next to it, according to TechAdvisor.

If you tap the icon, then the main profile will be active. If you tap anywhere else, then you will see a selection of other profiles that you can activate.

Tap on the three dots located on the right of the button, and you can set the length of time that you want the Focus Mode profile to be active. You can also tap the Settings button to change the settings.

But perhaps the best way to begin is by going to Settings, then going to Focus Mode. You can set up all the various Focus profiles that you are planning to use.

Set Up Your Profiles

When you first open the Focus page, you will see a list of numerous profiles, starting with "Do Not Disturb" and going on to "Sleep," "Personal," and "Work."

If you tap on the plus sign located in the upper right corner of your screen, you will find the other profiles, including "Fitness," "Driving," and "Readings." You can create a custom profile if none of the fits.

There is a toggle that is used to share the profiles across your different Apple devices, according to 9to5Mac.

Do Not Disturb

The first thing that you will see on top of the "Do Not Disturb" page is the toggle to turn the mode on and off.

After that, there are different filters that you can change to determine when and how Focus Mode will be set up.

Allowed Notifications

Focus allows you to specify people or apps that can continue to notify you even if you have the "Do Not Disturb" feature active.

For example, you may want to allow calls from people you know or notifications from your work Slack.

To make these exceptions, just tap on the People or Apps box to get to the Allowed Notification page.

Apple iOS 15 is can also let you play background sounds when listening to music via AirPods and other devices.

Also, Apple iOS 15's health app have new food tracking feature for health buffs.

Related Article: Apple iPhone WiFi Disabled: New Access Point Name Discovered in Public, No Easy Fix

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Sophie Webster

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.