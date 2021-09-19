Apple's IOS 15 is coming on Monday, September 20, but it would not be quite the same for different regions and time zones in the world. It would also be good if people would wait for its automatic update as scheduled by Apple, but for those who cannot sit by and relax for its arrival, here are its update times, as well as eligibility for one's device.
The iOS 15 beta has been all over the public since after the WWDC 2021 from Apple, which showcased an event for developers and stakeholders for the iPhone. However, it has been a beta release for people to see the new features of the iOS like the share screen of FaceTime, editing the PDFs via the smartphone, and more.
Apple iOS 15, iPadOS 15
The iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 have been set for September 20, and it would bring a new era for the iPhone and iPad, as new features and a slightly different interface are coming. Apple said that this is the next best thing with regards to security, features, and integrating itself well with the latest smartphone, the iPhone 13, which was released last week.
It was initially said that the iPhone 6s would not be included, but Apple has made it a point that it could also update for the latest iOS of the smartphone to obtain its features and enjoy its use.
Updated Time Zones
- Honolulu, Hawaii - 7:00 a.m. HAST
- Cupertino, California - 10:00 a.m. PDT
- Denver, Colorado - 11:00 a.m. MDT
- Dallas, Texas - 12:00 noon CDT
- Toronto, Canada - 1:00 p.m. EDT
- Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 2:00 p.m. BRT
- London, United Kingdom - 6:00 p.m. BST
- Berlin, Germany - 7:00 p.m. CEST
- Paris, France - 7:00 p.m. CEST
- Dubai, United Arab Emirates - 9:00 p.m. GST
- Delhi, India - 10:30 p.m. IST
- Shanghai, China - 1:00 a.m. CST September 21
- Hong Kong - 1:00 a.m. HKT September 21
- Tokyo, Japan - 2:00 a.m. JST September 21
- Sydney, Australia - 3:00 a.m. AEST September 21
- Auckland, New Zealand - 5:00 a.m. NZST September 21
Eligibility of iPhones, iPads
During the event of the September Fall release, Apple has released the full list of eligibility for iPhones and iPads that can receive the update of the iOS 15. It brings a lot of devices to receive the new OS, including that of the six-year-old iPhone 6s, which was initially thought to stop its support from Apple's annual release this year.
iPhone
- iPhone 12
- iPhone 12 mini
- iPhone 12 Pro
- iPhone 12 Pro Max
- iPhone 11
- iPhone 11 Pro
- iPhone 11 Pro Max
- iPhone XS
- iPhone XS Max
- iPhone XR
- iPhone X
- iPhone 8
- iPhone 8 Plus
- iPhone 7
- iPhone 7 Plus
- iPhone 6s
- iPhone 6s Plus
- iPhone SE (1st generation)
- iPhone SE (2nd generation)
iPod Touch
- iPod touch (7th generation)
iPad
- iPad Pro 12.9-inch (5th generation)
- iPad Pro 11-inch (3rd generation)
- iPad Pro 12.9-inch (4th generation)
- iPad Pro 11-inch (2nd generation)
- iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation)
- iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation)
- iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd generation)
- iPad Pro 12.9-inch (1st generation)
- iPad Pro 10.5-inch
- iPad Pro 9.7-inch
- iPad (8th generation)
- iPad (7th generation)
- iPad (6th generation)
- iPad (5th generation)
- iPad mini (5th generation)
- iPad mini 4
- iPad Air (4th generation)
- iPad Air (3rd generation)
- iPad Air 2
