Xbox Game Pass, set to be released on Dec. 14, will officially include "Among Us" in its lineup. Gamers will be able to play the game with their friends.

On the same date, "Among Us" will also launch to Xbox and PlayStation consoles, ensuring the console owners will play the game on day one.

Among Us in December's Xbox Game Pass

The announcement regarding the game was posted on "Among Us" developers Innnersloth's official website. You will be able to buy these editions now so you can instantly play them as soon as it is released, according to GamePur.

If you are already an Xbox Game Pass subscriber, you will be able to access it on Dec. 14 when it arrives.

Xbox also outlined the physical release of "The Crewmate Edition," which will launch in the United States and throughout Europe on the same day.

It would also be launched in South Korea and Japan on Dec. 16, with a Canadian, Latin American, and the United States edition releasing on January 11, 2022, according to The Verge.

Other Games in Xbox Game Pass in December

According to CodewithMike, the two confirmed games for December's Xbox Game Pass are "Halo Infinite" and "Shredders." The two games will be added on Dec. 8.

The games will be launched before the holiday season, making Xbox Game Pass the perfect Christmas gift, especially for gamers.

The "Halo Infinite" fans will see the return of the Master Chief, which is the next chapter of the popular game franchise.

The Master Chief will confront its ruthless foe, and gamers can expect an epic adventure, and they can explore the massive scale of the game.

The other game coming to Xbox Game Pass is "Shredders." It is an excellent-looking snowboarding adventure game that gamers will certainly love.

One of the best things about "Shredders" is that it is a multiplayer game. Almost every other character on the mountain slopes is a real player.

You will be able to pull some tricks together and share the moments with your online friends, or you can choose to do it alone.

"Shredders" is a snowboarding game inspired by the "Amped" series and several snowboarding movies. It is co-developed by I-illusions and Let It Roll. The game is a mixture of arcade and simulation, with power-ups and stylish tricks.

The game's open world includes urban parks and other natural environments. The game is also a multiplayer game, and all of the other riders represent actual players that you could run into.

Xbox Game Pass Subscription

Xbox Game Pass offers more than 300 games, and it is compatible with several Xbox consoles such as Xbox One, Xbox 360, and the original Xbox. Just recently, the Xbox Game Pass was added to Microsoft's latest operating system, Windows 11.

As of Oct. 19, the Xbox Game Pass launched in all Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S consoles. The Xbox Series X/S versions of the Game Pass games will work on Xbox One as well, but it will have enhancements on the next-gen consoles. Some of the games will also feature Xbox's Auto HDR and FBS Boost technologies.

The Xbox Game Pass has been expanding slowly, and Microsoft is planning to speed up its growth.

The Xbox Game Pass costs $9.99 a month, and it does not include Xbox Game Pass Gold, Cloud Gaming, EA Play, and the PC version, as it is the most basic one out of all the plans.

