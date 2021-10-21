Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau confirmed that the North American country's residents can now use an international COVID-19 vaccine card.

"I'm happy to confirm that all provinces and territories have confirmed that they will be moving forward with a standardized national proof of vaccination," said the Canadian leader in his recent announcement.

The new vaccine proof includes the name, birth date, and COVID-19 history of the resident. It also shows the vaccine doses you received and the brand.

When it comes to using, Trudeau said that Labrador, Québec, Nova Scotia, Saskatchewan, Newfoundland, Ontario, and all the remaining territories of Canada are now implementing the use of the new COVID-19 vaccine card.

Canada's New International COVID-19 Card

According to Global News' latest report, the new international vaccine proof uses the provincial vaccine certificate as its framework. You can check the image below to see its actual design.

BREAKING: Here's a first look at a federal, standardized vaccine passport, which is already published on the government's website.



The website says that in every province or territory, page one will look like the Yukon sample shown below. pic.twitter.com/4kRJ5zMBqY — Rachel Gilmore (@atRachelGilmore) October 21, 2021

On the other hand, the Government of Canada provided a detailed explanation about the information shown in the new vaccine card:

Says "COVID-19 Proof of Vaccination" at the top of the document.

Has the official logos for your province or territory and the Government of Canada.

The number of doses.

A SMART Health Cards QR code.

The vaccine type, the lot number, as well as the brand's name.

The date you got your vaccination.

Full name and date of birth.

Canada and other countries across the globe are still trying to prevent the further spread of the deadly novel coronavirus. In other news, U.K. students are also helping by using facial recognition to pay for their lunch, allowing them to minimize physical contact.

But, there are still some students that visit their actual schools because of the ongoing COVID-19.

Can Canadians Now Visit Other Countries?

Although Canada received the new international vaccine proof, the government explained that it doesn't guarantee international travel for residents.

Officials said that they still need to check the policies of the countries they want to visit before entering those places.

For more news updates about Canada and other countries fighting the ongoing pandemic, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

