Today, incomparable, multi-platinum, multiple Grammy award-winning global superstar Mariah Carey (the best-selling female artist of all time with 18 Hot 100 #1 hits) announced her investment in bitcoin via the cryptocurrency platform Gemini. Founded by billionaire entrepreneurs Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, Gemini makes it easy to buy, sell, earn and store more than 50 cryptocurrencies like bitcoin and ether in a simple, reliable, and secure manner.

In Gemini's 2021 State of U.S. Crypto Report, it was found that the number of crypto investors was set to double this past year, and women make up 53% of the crypto-curious who reported interest in investing in the asset class. Entrepreneurial powerhouses like Carey are helping to bring awareness to this well-positioned demographic by investing in crypto through Gemini to inspire other women to get involved themselves.

In partnership with Gemini, a portion of trading fees investors use with the code "mariah" and through the link www.gemini.com/Mariah, will be donated to BlackGirlsCode - a not-for-profit organization that introduces young women of color to tech to skills in computer programming and technology. Carey hopes to inspire and educate her fans, especially women, to learn more about cryptocurrency.

"It's great to see Mariah and other celebrities discover bitcoin as an investment and hedge against inflation. Cryptos like bitcoin and ether were two of the best performing assets of the last decade. Our goal at Gemini is to help educate you on the promise of crypto and make it simple, easy, and safe for you to engage in this new asset class." said Tyler Winklevoss, CEO of Gemini.

In addition to bitcoin, NFTs are the latest crypto craze. They allow artists and celebrities to create digital art and collectibles on the blockchain. Shawn Mendes, Grimes, and Paris Hiltonare just a few celebrities who've jumped aboard the crypto train to release exclusive NFTs - turning the Internet into a futuristic, fine-art auction house. Gemini acquired Nifty Gateway, a leading platform for non-fungible tokens (NFTs, also known as "nifties") that power the emerging digital collectibles and virtual goods economy. Unlike cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin, nifties are cryptographic tokens that represent a unique asset or good on the blockchain, are one of a kind, and are not interchangeable. NFT's recently made global headlines after a digital piece of art by Beeple smashed records when it sold for $69 million in an online auction at Christie's.

