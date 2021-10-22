Twitch's new features, rewind and playback speed, are now being tested. These new functions are expected to offer more control to the users.

Right now, YouTube, Facebook, and other social media and video platforms offer features that people can use to go back a few minutes when watching live content.

However, Twitch is quite different from them since they live streams there can't be rewound. This makes users be more observant when they are watching their favorite streamers. They also need to focus since they won't get back to the parts they missed in the live streams.

But, the lack of a rewind feature is what makes Twitch unique streaming service. The giant online site confirmed that this would all be changed since they are now planning to release a rewind option and other advanced features.

Twitch Rewind, Playback Speed, and Other New Features

According to Clutch Points' latest report, Twitch is currently one of the best streaming sites in the market. It was able to accumulate more than 26 million visitors back in 2020. Now, it seems like this video platform would attract more consumers because of its new features.

"Over the next month, some viewers may see up to 3 new buttons on live channels pages: Rewind the Stream, Remind Me, & Watch Trailer," said Twitch via its official Twitter account.

But, the exact release date is not yet confirmed as of the moment. Aside from these new buttons, Twitch is also releasing other innovations that would further help more users across the globe.

These include the new Sony patent, allowing more Twitch streamers to have more interaction when watching online game streams.

On the other hand, it is also enhancing its security protections since it was recently attacked by a massive hack. Twitch also assures its watchers that their passwords and other sensitive details are protected.

Rewind the Stream's Details

The new Twitch "Rewind the Stream" feature allows users to rewind various live streams two minutes back.

They can also rewatch while the live content is ongoing at various playback speeds. However, the streaming platform said that content creators can remove the rewind option.

This is because some fans can rewind their live streams and analyze their location, which could breach their privacy.

