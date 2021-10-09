Twitch streamers have to follow a specific set of rules and guidelines in order to not get banned on the platform. Unless, of course, you're one of the topmost ones.

According to GameRant, the recent Twitch leak allegedly revealed that the streaming platform has a "no ban list" which includes several of the top streamers in there.

As such, this might give credence to long-term speculation that Twitch has been giving under-the-table special treatment to a few popular streamers.

This was revealed via a 125GB file uploaded on 4chan, which contained a wealth of content such as payout receipts, encrypted passwords, and even source codes.

A handful of the most popular Twitch streamers were name-dropped in the no ban list, including "League of Legends" streamer Tyler "loltyler1" Steinkamp, and ricegum, both of which apparently can't be banned without escalating any of their violations first to specific people on Twitch.

The no ban list was posted in the subreddit of another popular Twitch streamer Asmongold on October 7, writes Dexerto.

Some of the people in the list, however, can't be banned because of relatively obvious reasons. Among them is Emmett Shear, who is the CEO and co-founder of Twitch TV. He goes by the name "Sarbandia" on the platform.

The recent Twitch hack occupied the gaming industry's headlines recently after a lot of confidential information, such as creator payout reports, source codes for different Twitch clients, and even encrypted passwords were leaked.

Read also: Twitch Hackers Changed Game Images With Pictures of Jeff Bezos After Stealing Gigabytes of Information

Twitch No Ban List: What Does This Mean?

Perhaps all those speculations that Twitch does give preferential treatment to some of their biggest stars are true. And history has "receipts."

Case in point, there were several popular Twitch streamers who got off basically scot-free after doing some very controversial stuff on camera.

Perhaps one of the most high-profile ones was Amouranth, who's been tagged for creating what some may call "questionable" content, writes SportsKeeda. One of these involves her licking a microphone while angling her rear end towards the camera, but she only got suspended for three days instead of getting a permanent ban.

However, a recent report by DotESports has stated that Amouranth is now banned not only from Twitch, but also Instagram and TikTok. However, this didn't include her alternate IG account Amouranth Too.

Twitch DOES Ban Some Very Controversial Content Creators

As it turns out, though, even if you're one of those Twitch streamers who make millions, you can still get banned. And the streaming platform has already permanently banned some very high-profile people, writes Kotaku.

Among them is the former "PUBG" streamer Guy "DrDisrespect" Beahm, who's been banned from Twitch for reasons that the platform still hasn't disclosed until now. Other streamers include Indiefoxx and Alinity (the latter for allegedly mistreating her cat live on stream).

Whether this is a case of "friends in high places," people will probably never know.

Related: [ESports] The Most Watched Games On Twitch, And Why People Keep Watching Others Play Them

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by RJ Pierce

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.