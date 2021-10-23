Elon Musk, SpaceX's CEO, has told the public that their "support makes a big difference" as the launch site of the Starship spacecraft awaits the approval of the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The SpaceX CEO announced a day before that his space company is hoping to launch the Starship's first orbital attempt next month. The Starship has been chosen for the Artemis Program, which aims to bring astronauts back to the moon and then to Mars for the first time.

The FAA has already published a draft of its environmental assessment of the launch site of the Starship spacecraft. The public has until Nov. 1 to comment on the draft.

Elon Musk Says Public's "Support Makes a Big Difference"

Your support makes a big difference! Please let the FAA know your opinion. https://t.co/4T3NaemoCr — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 23, 2021

Elon Musk and SpaceX have big plans for the Starship spacecraft, but none of that can take place if the space company does not get the necessary approval to launch the Starship.

Elon Musk, SpaceX's CEO, has told the public in a tweet posted on his personal Twitter account that the public's "support makes a big difference" as SpaceX and its Starship spacecraft await the approval of the US. Federal Aviation Administration.

"Please let the FAA know your opinion," the SpaceX CEO said in his tweet, which also retweeted information on how you can get in touch with the FAA.

Once the FAA gives their approval, SpaceX can gear up for the Starship's first orbital test flight, which the space company plans to happen next month.

The announcement regarding the projected launch of the orbital test flight was made just a day prior by Elon Musk himself on his Twitter account.

"If all goes well, Starship will be ready for its first orbital launch attempt next month, pending regulatory approval," Musk's tweet reads.

The FAA's Assessment of the Starbase

The FAA is currently conducting an environmental assessment of the Starship's launch site, the Starbase and is located in Texas.

According to a previous Tech Times report, a draft of the environmental assessment of the SpaceX launch site has already been published by the FAA. The public has been invited to comment on the draft until Nov. 1.

The Starship Spacecraft

The Starship is a SpaceX spacecraft whose goal is to take humans and cargo to the moon and Mars, as well as other destinations in space.

In fact, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has already picked the Starship for its Artemis Program. NASA's Artemis program aims to bring humans back to the moon and then to Mars for the first time.

The Starship has two main parts. The first of which is the main spacecraft, which will have six Raptor engines. The second part is a first-stage booster called Super Heavy, which will have a grand total of 29 Raptor engines.

Both the main Starship spacecraft and the Super Heavy are reusable.

