(Photo : Image from YouTube.com) 'Star Wars' Anakin Skywalker's Podracer Comes to Life through a Real Life EV Concept

For fans of "Star Wars," one of the most iconic vehicles, aside from the Millenium Falcon, was built by the young Skywalker in The Phantom Menace. The podracer looks as if it has finally come to life as a real-life concept was able to create the fictional vehicle as an EV.

'Star Wars' The Phantom Menace

According to the story by Mashable, although there are a lot of people thinking differently about the prequels to the beloved "Star Wars" I, II, and III, "Star Wars: The Phantom Menace reportedly did make one undeniably excellent addition to the whole canon of the popular galaxy far, far away in the form of podracing.

The popular personal electric vehicle that comes from Jetson really looks like the closest one would be able to get to emulating the real-life Anakin. The launch video even showed the vehicle practically zooming above the ground in what looks like a very Tattooine-esque desert locale.

Podracer Costs $92,000

The Jetson's website notes that this baby is capable of flying for up to 20 minutes at a time and has been able to reach a maximum speed of a whopping 63 mph. It could also rather helpfully be able to continue flying after losing one of its four motors, which will reportedly be a relief when Sebulba starts playing dirty in "Star Wars" popular Mos Espa Grand Arena.

Jetson also reportedly plans to ship their very own commercial version of the prototype back in 2023. The cost of reliving anything from the whole "Star Wars" franchise isn't cheap. This real-life podracer costs a whopping $92,000 USD for one reservation.

What is Jetson?

The website introduces Jetson as a Swedish company that has a mission to change the way people travel. The company reportedly aims to make the skies more available for everyone through the company's safe personal electric aerial vehicle.

The prototype "proof of concept" was reportedly finished all the way back in the spring of 2018, and up to now, they have all been very busy working on a particular consumer-friendly version. The project reportedly resulted in the Jetson ONE, a commercially available personal electric aerial vehicle that anyone can own and fly.

Rolls Royce Electric Airplane

Jetson was reportedly founded by Peter Ternstrom and Tomasz Patan in 2017. The site even notes that they intend to make everyone a pilot. Rolls Royce is currently planning to stop producing its popular gas-powered vehicles in 2030 as the company is planning to see its very own EVs start arriving in 2023.

As of the moment, the closest thing to the Star Wars-esque Jetson's electric aerial vehicle is the Rolls Royce electric airplane that was able to go much faster than the electrical aerial vehicle aiming to beat 300 mph. Although technically not an airplane, the electric aerial vehicle is still quite similar.

