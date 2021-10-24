"Resident Evil's" two fan-favorite characters, Chris Redfield and Jill Valentine, are now available in the "Fortnite" Item Shop.

The two characters come as part of the S.T.A.R.S. Team Set, which comes with outfits as well as other items. S.T.A.R.S. stands for the Special Tactics and Rescue Service, which both Redfield and Valentine are a part of in the "Resident Evil" games.

A blog post published on the "Fortnite" website says, "After surviving countless horrors in the Spencer Mansion and beyond, S.T.A.R.S. veterans Chris Redfield and Jill Valentine find themselves on the Island to face The Sideways' Cube Monsters."

Chris Redfield and Jill Valentine are part of the S.T.A.R.S Team Set. "The Chris Redfield Outfit comes with the alt Hound Wolf Squad Style, based on his clash in a snowy village, and the Jill Valentine Outfit comes with the alt Raccoon City Style, based on her desperate escape from a relentless pursuer," according to the "Fortnite" blog post.

Per a report by Eurogamer. The S.T.A.R.S. Team Set also includes the Green Herb Back Bling, Saving Keystrokes Back Bling, Hot Dogger Pickaxe, Stun Rod Pickaxe, Brolly Stroll Emote, and a new Survival Loading Screen.

Chris Redfield and Jill Valentine are two of the main characters of "Resident Evil," Capcom's best-selling video game franchise.

Chris Redfield made his first appearance in the franchise in the first ever "Resident Evil" game, which came out in 1996. He was the point man of the Alpha team of S.T.A.R.S. Later on in the franchise, he and Jill Valentine helped create the Bioterrorism Security Assessment Alliance (BSAA) to fight bioterrorism.

His last video game appearance is in this year's release, "Resident Evil Village."

Jill Valentine, on the other hand, also made her first appearance in the video game series in 1996's "Resident Evil." She was a member of S.T.A.R.S. and a founding member of the BSAA. One of the games she stars in, "Resident Evil 3," was remade in 2020.

Both Chris Redfield and Jill Valentine are expected to be part of the upcoming video game, "Resident Evil: ReVerse."

'Fortnite'

"Fortnite" is a 2017 online video game developed by Epic Games. The game has three game modes: "Fortnite: Save the World," "Fortnite Battle Royal," and "Fortnite Creative."

"Fortnite: Save the World" is a cooperative game that allows four players to work together to successfully complete missions. "Fortnite Battle Royal," as its name suggests, is a battle royal game that can accommodate up to 100 players in player-versus-player combat.

Lastly, "Fortnite Creative" is a sandbox game where players can spawn anything to use in creating other games.

