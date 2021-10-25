Intel will soon release its upcoming processor from the 12th gen lineup featuring the Core-19 chip. Ahead of its official launch, a Reddit user has successfully obtained two of them. The lucky customer shared some pictures of the unreleased product.

Lucky Customer Posts Pictures of Unreleased Intel Chip

According to a report by Gizmodo Australia, a Reddit user named Seby9123 has gotten not one but two new Intel chips. The images uploaded on the social sharing platform showed that the product was enclosed in a wafer-shaped box.

The specific processor, which is officially called Core i1-12900K, is reportedly the next big thing that Intel will release soon. According to Seby9123, he obtained the chips for a cheaper price than their usual MSRP, which is $937.

The Reddit user said that the two 12th gen chips only cost $610 each. However, Seby9123 did not disclose any information about where he got the Intel processors. If you are planning to get an Alder Lake chip, you need to investigate further to know the exact name of the retailer.

Based on the images on Reddit that Seby9123 shared, the packaging has not indicated the specifications of Intel's 12th gen chip. There's no mention of the important things such as core count, memory, clock speed, and more.

Another thing that caught a lot of attention from the Reddit community members is the perfect matching of the packaging to the previous leak. Back then, rumors about Intel's mysterious chip surfaced.

Seby9123's recent post about the 12th gen processor proved the legitimacy of the Core i9-12900K, as first spotted by Videocardz.

Intel Core i9-12900K Motherboard Support

Unfortunately, Seby9123 will have to wait for the official release of the Alder Lake chips since there's no mention of its supported motherboards. Most likely, he could test the performance of the Core i9-12900K with the upcoming Z690 motherboards.

Fossbytes reported that previous rumors indicated that 12th gen CPUs could potentially surpass AMD's most awaited Zen 4 processors.

Through the x68 cores, the Alder Lake chips will reportedly become a much better option than their predecessor. It is reportedly 19% better when it comes to performance.

Intel Thunderbolt 5 Leak

Last August, Tech Times reported that an upcoming Thunderbolt cable was spotted in the recent tweet of Intel's VP of Client Computing Group Gregory Bryant. The now-removed post pointed out the high-speed transfer of the leaked accessory.

According to the report, the Thunderbolt 5 could reach speeds up to 80Gbps. When compared to the previous model, Thunderbolt 4, its performance is two times better.

Furthermore, the minute glances of the leaked cable highlighted its possible support for USB Type-C connection and USB 80G.

Many Twitter users have also discovered that the leaked Thunderbolt poster suggested the arrival of the "novel PAM-3 modulation technology" for the upcoming variant.

At that time, Intel remained tight-lipped about Thunderbolt 5's possible release. The unintentional leak has allowed people to think more about its features in the next few months.

