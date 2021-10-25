WhatsApp will reportedly halt support to some outdated iPhones and Android devices for this month. The Facebook-owned app encouraged the users to switch using an updated gadget from its recent list.
WhatsApp Says Goodbye to Old Android, iOS Phones
According to a report by News18, WhatsApp is set to cut support for particular smartphones starting November 1. This means that the said models will not be compatible anymore with the application.
By next month, users who have devices with iOS 9, Android 4.0.3, or lower will be affected by the update of the messaging platform.
Earlier, WhatsApp has urged the users to immediately switch with a new gadget that has the latest operating system. The app also advised the smartphone owners to save their chat histories before the update takes place next month.
Following this important announcement, several hacking schemes occurred in WhatsApp.
According to The Sun, there were reports that prevented the application from allowing media compression through it. For this reason, the company is now testing the waters to add a feature that would let users send media in various ways.
At the moment, there are 2 billion WhatsApp users around the world. By the time the update settles on November 1, 53 Android models and three iPhone models will lose access to the app.
List of Android Phones and iPhones Affected by WhatsApp Update
News18 wrote in its report that the app could no longer run on the following devices:
iPhone
-
iPhone SE
-
iPhone 6S
-
iPhone 6S Plus
Samsung
-
Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite
-
Samsung Galaxy Trend II
-
Samsung Galaxy SII
-
Samsung Galaxy S3 mini
-
Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2
-
Samsung Galaxy Core
-
Samsung Galaxy Ace 2
Lucid
-
LGs Lucid 2
-
LG Optimus F7
-
LG Optimus F5
Optimus
-
Optimus L3 II Dual
-
Optimus F5
-
Optimus L5
-
Optimus L5 II
-
Optimus L5 Dual
-
Optimus L3 II
-
Optimus L7
-
Optimus L7 II Dual
-
Optimus L7 II
-
Optimus F6, Enact
-
Optimus L4 II Dual
-
Optimus F3
-
Optimus L4 II
-
Optimus L2 II
-
Optimus Nitro HD Optimus
-
Nitro 4X HD
-
Optimus F3Q
ZTE
-
ZTE Grand S Flex
-
ZTE V956
-
ZTE Grand X Quad V987
-
ZTE Grand Memo
Huawei
-
Ascend G740
-
Ascend Mate
-
Ascend D Quad XL
-
Ascend D1 Quad XL
-
Ascend P1 S
-
Ascend D2
Sony
-
Xperia Miro
-
Sony Xperia Neo L
-
Xperia Arc S
Others
-
Lenovo A820UMi X2
-
Run F1
-
THL W8
-
Alcatel
-
HTC Desire 500
-
Archos 53 Platinum
-
Wiko Cink Five
-
Wiko Darknight
-
Caterpillar Cat B15
Transferring WhatsApp Data
The Sun reported that there are important procedures if you want to transfer your files to your new device before November 1.
Begin by accessing the "About Phone" to look for the updates. Next, click "install now." If you have a new device, you can now start transferring your files.
You can also back up your data through Google Drive or iCloud. For more secured storage, you can save them in your flash drive.
Last year, WhatsApp phased out support for older iPhone and Android phones. Meanwhile, the Facebook app unveiled a new voice message feature for audio recording earlier this October.
