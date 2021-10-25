WhatsApp will reportedly halt support to some outdated iPhones and Android devices for this month. The Facebook-owned app encouraged the users to switch using an updated gadget from its recent list.

WhatsApp Says Goodbye to Old Android, iOS Phones

According to a report by News18, WhatsApp is set to cut support for particular smartphones starting November 1. This means that the said models will not be compatible anymore with the application.

By next month, users who have devices with iOS 9, Android 4.0.3, or lower will be affected by the update of the messaging platform.

Earlier, WhatsApp has urged the users to immediately switch with a new gadget that has the latest operating system. The app also advised the smartphone owners to save their chat histories before the update takes place next month.

Following this important announcement, several hacking schemes occurred in WhatsApp.

According to The Sun, there were reports that prevented the application from allowing media compression through it. For this reason, the company is now testing the waters to add a feature that would let users send media in various ways.

At the moment, there are 2 billion WhatsApp users around the world. By the time the update settles on November 1, 53 Android models and three iPhone models will lose access to the app.

List of Android Phones and iPhones Affected by WhatsApp Update

News18 wrote in its report that the app could no longer run on the following devices:

iPhone

iPhone SE

iPhone 6S

iPhone 6S Plus

Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite

Samsung Galaxy Trend II

Samsung Galaxy SII

Samsung Galaxy S3 mini

Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2

Samsung Galaxy Core

Samsung Galaxy Ace 2

Lucid

LGs Lucid 2

LG Optimus F7

LG Optimus F5

Optimus

Optimus L3 II Dual

Optimus F5

Optimus L5

Optimus L5 II

Optimus L5 Dual

Optimus L3 II

Optimus L7

Optimus L7 II Dual

Optimus L7 II

Optimus F6, Enact

Optimus L4 II Dual

Optimus F3

Optimus L4 II

Optimus L2 II

Optimus Nitro HD Optimus

Nitro 4X HD

Optimus F3Q

ZTE

ZTE Grand S Flex

ZTE V956

ZTE Grand X Quad V987

ZTE Grand Memo

Huawei

Ascend G740

Ascend Mate

Ascend D Quad XL

Ascend D1 Quad XL

Ascend P1 S

Ascend D2

Sony

Xperia Miro

Sony Xperia Neo L

Xperia Arc S

Others

Lenovo A820UMi X2

Run F1

THL W8

Alcatel

HTC Desire 500

Archos 53 Platinum

Wiko Cink Five

Wiko Darknight

Caterpillar Cat B15

Transferring WhatsApp Data

The Sun reported that there are important procedures if you want to transfer your files to your new device before November 1.

Begin by accessing the "About Phone" to look for the updates. Next, click "install now." If you have a new device, you can now start transferring your files.

You can also back up your data through Google Drive or iCloud. For more secured storage, you can save them in your flash drive.

Last year, WhatsApp phased out support for older iPhone and Android phones. Meanwhile, the Facebook app unveiled a new voice message feature for audio recording earlier this October.

