Microsoft claimed that the United States is currently being targeted by new cyberattacks, which are also being linked to Russia.

"Today, we're sharing the latest activity we've observed from the Russian nation-state actor Nobelium," said Microsoft via its recent official blog post.

Nobelium is also linked to the attackers that breached SolarWinds' database back in 2020. Like the recent REvil ransomware gang, this group of hackers is also connected to Russia.

On the other hand, Microsoft said that Nobelium is also copying the hacking techniques of other cyberattacks. Involved security researchers explained that the rising ransomware gang is using these old strategies to target organizations integral to the global IT supply chain, as reported by the official Microsoft blog.

Microsoft Claims New Cyberattacks Target US

According to Interesting Engineering's latest report, the giant software provider claimed that it identified around 22,000 new cyberattacks between July 1 and Oct. 19.

The tech developer added that these new malicious activities are specifically targeting the cloud infrastructure of the U.S. However, Microsoft did not provide the specific details of these new hacking activities.

Although Nobelium and other new cybercriminal gangs are appearing, security experts and government agencies are still able to use countermeasures to prevent other malicious groups completely.

This was seen when the FBI used REvil's own tactic against the hacking group. But, some online attackers can still use new techniques to breach company systems and giant social media platforms.

Other Details of New Cyberattacks in the U.S.

Although Microsoft did not specify the exact details of Nobelium's malicious activities and other new cyberattacks targeting the U.S., some experts believe that one of the methods used is quite simple.

This is specifically the so-called password spray, which is conducted by using a compromised password to access multiple accounts. They would do this on different platforms until they open a user account.

