The Samsung One UI 4.0 is coming for the Galaxy S21 devices first, before rolling out to other versions of the device from the South Korean manufacturer. However, some say that it resembles iOS, especially on some of its features. It was said that the release date of the One UI 4.0 would be at the end of 2021, right in time for the new Galaxy smartphone to release.

Samsung One UI 4: Resembles the iOS

According to a report by CNET, One UI 4's release is fast approaching, and for those that are enjoying the beta version and the latest version now, there is something it highly resembles. That something is the iOS or Apple's operating system that runs on iPhones now.

The One UI Beta Program has been offered for this release of Version 4.0, and several features like the Widgets creation are highly in parallel with how the iPhone device looks like. CNET also says that the camera's swipe from video to photo as its accessibility feature has taken a page from the iOS and iPhone.

Samsung One UI 4: Release Date

The Samsung One UI 4 is slated for a release this December 2021, or before the year ends, as what is regarded by the beta and the South Korean company. This is planned and scheduled already, and it would be first available on the latest smartphone of the company, the Galaxy S21 lineup.

The next Galaxy Unpacked Event is coming this October, and it would be part 2 of the prior event last August. Moreover, it would not bring the Galaxy S22, as it is scheduled for a January release, as seen annually.

Samsung One UI 4

Samsung's One UI is a user interface that hails from the mother of all UIs, the open-source operating system of Google, Android. And while all of the smartphone companies now are focusing on developing their own UIs, it is still Android underneath, well except for Huawei and Apple. Samsung's One UI is ly one of the many companies that has its user interface platform.

That includes Xiaomi with its MIUI, OnePlus with its OxygenOS that is based on the Android, OPPO's ColorOS, Xiaomi's POCO UI, and a whole lot more. This was popularized and the point of focus of most companies to veer away from the "stock" or base Android offerings, and personalize their branding on how their smartphone looks.

Only the Pixel remains in the stock Android these days and now sports the modern Android 12.

Nevertheless, Samsung's One UI is a take that has differentiated its software from all the rest and has made it so that it is the South Korean's features. However, users have identified and pinpointed its similarities to the iOS, somehow sparking another Samsung Galaxy vs. iPhone rivalry again.

