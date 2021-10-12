(Photo : Image from Unsplash Website) Samsung Galaxy S22 Verifies 'Fast' Charging Speed at Just 25W

Fast charging is one of the most exciting new fields of smartphone and gadget technologies as certain devices that would have needed hours to charge can reach their full potential in just a couple of minutes. The Samsung Galaxy S22's charger, however, might not really hit the spot with its charger at just 25W.

Samsung Galaxy S22

According to the story by SlashGear, it almost feels like Samsung is now grooming the Galaxy S22 series to actually "fail." The article also notes that this could also just be the picture that is being painted by certain rumors and leaks.

Although the rumors and leaks remain unofficial, of course, the details are now setting expectations really low, which could even mean a disaster for the new Samsung 2022 flagship. This is except maybe for one or two details regarding the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Galaxy S22 Expectations

When it comes to the Samsung Galaxy S22, however, the latest revelation regarding the smartphone's charging speeds only adds more nails to the upcoming phones' coffins. The Samsung Galaxy S22 series are already expected to even disappoint some fans when it comes to battery capacities.

Instead of Samsung users getting an upgrade, they are actually expected to downgrade their devices to smaller batteries! This could be explained by the smaller sizes of the base Galaxy S22 model as well as the Galaxy S22+. The Galaxy S22 Ultra's S Pen silo could also be the main reason for the smaller size.

Leak Reveals 25W 'Fast' Charging

As of the moment, it seems like another shoe has dropped, and this is because of a certain Chinese certification body. Instead of the modest charging speed upgrade that was rumored earlier, the certification now notes that all three have actually been tested and verified for 25W "fast" charging only.

This is actually the exact same charging speed that the Samsung Galaxy S21 series had and is also quite far from the rumored 45W, which is significantly less than the ideal 65W fast charging rate of today. An article by SamMobile points out that the final story could also still be a bit different compared to what is to happen.

Expectations on the Upcoming Samsung Galaxy S22

The Samsung Galaxy S22 could have just been listed as a 25W charging battery but could actually be capable of even more than just that. Then again, however, Samsung no longer ships a charger along with its box, which means that the theory might not even really hold well.

This particular possibility now cements the image of the new Samsung S22 series as a very incremental upgrade over the previous 2020 Samsung flagships. With its launch now reportedly being delayed to make way for the new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, it almost feels like the company is leaving consumers with fewer reasons to want the new phones except for the Galaxy S22 Ultra, as noted by SlashGear. Check out the difference between the Samsung S22 and the iPhone 13.

