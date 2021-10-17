Griffin Davis , Tech Times

New Samsung Galaxy S22 leaks claim that the upcoming iPhone competitor would be bigger and thicker than its predecessors. This was revealed by one of the most trusted leakers, Ice Universe.

Last Oct. 15, he published a new Twitter post, which shows the possible design of the new Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus.

"We can find that they are more rounded and slightly fatter than the S21 series," said Ice Universe via his official tweet.

As of the moment, the new post has already generated more than 2,700 likes. In the comment section, many consumers are disappointed, saying that the giant smartphone maker could offer a better physical output for Galaxy S22 series.

On the other hand, one of them commented that he doesn't believe the leaked images since recent rumors show that S22 would have a thinner and less rounded design.

Samsung Galaxy S22's Latest Leaked Images

Samsung Galaxy S22 is expected to arrive this coming 2022. Based on the previous launches of the giant Apple competitor, the new handset model could be released around January or February.

Although the launch date is still months away, previous rumors have already appeared to give the consumers an idea about what is coming to them. These include the integration of a new tempered glass screen protector.

On the other hand, Tech Radar reported that the new Galaxy S22 would also sport a battery of 3,700mAh. This is quite a downgrade from the recent Samsung Galaxy S21, which offers a 4,000mAh capacity battery.

But, you still need to remember that all these leaks are still rumors. If you are interested to purchase the new handset, the best thing you can do is wait for its official launch date.

Rumors About Other Samsung Products

Aside from the upcoming Galaxy S22, many leakers also offered new details about other Samsung gadgets. These include the alleged new color options for Galaxy Z, one of the most popular foldable smartphones of the manufacturer.

GSM Arena reported that the tech firm could release the new Grey Glass, Sky Blue Glass, Rose Pink Glass, Navy Glass, White Glass, Navy Steel, Champagne Rose Steel, and Matte Black Steel options.

For more news updates about Samsung and other rumors about its devices, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

