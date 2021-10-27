(Photo : Image from Unsplash Website) Analysts Predict Elon Musk as Potentially World's First Ever Trillionaire

Analysts are predicting that Elon Musk could potentially become the world's first ever trillionaire. So far, nobody has been able to reach this status and this even includes the royal family.

Elon Musk Ranking

While companies have been able to reach the trillion dollar mark like Apple, for individuals, this could be extremely difficult. Elon Musk seemed to climb the ranks out of nowhere as just a few years ago, Tesla was fighting hard against bankruptcy.

According to HypeBeast, the popular Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk could be on his way to finally become the world's first ever trillionaire. A certain analyst coming from Morgan Stanley just recently wrote in a certain note to investors.

SpaceX Not Tesla

Adam Jonas, a certain analyst for the financial institution, gave a statement last week noting that SpaceX is actually challenging any preconceived notion of what was actually possible. This also includes the time frame possible when it comes to rockets, launch vehicles, and even supporting infrastructure. As of recent, the Tesla Gigafactory Berlin has been delayed due to a repeat in online consultations as announced by the Regional Environmental Ministry.

Jonas gave a statement saying that more than just one client told them that if Elon Musk were ever to become the world's first trillionaire, it would actually not be because of Tesla. Others have reportedly stated that SpaceX could eventually become the most highly valued company in the whole world when it comes to any industry.

SpaceX Performance and Tesla's $1 Trillion Valuation

While the whole prediction still hinges on SpaceX's performance, Elon Musk's wealth could soon propel to 13 digits in the wake of Tesla's whopping $1 trillion valuation as of recent. The popular rental car company Hertz put in an initial order of a whopping 100,000 Teslas by the end of 2022 giving the company quite a major financial boost.

It was stated that sources told Bloomberg that the whole deal will reportedly bring in $4.2 billion USD for Tesla. It was noted that the company has also disclosed that it is now holding on to a massive $1.5 billion USD stake in Bitcoin, as seen on the SEC. This is just after the cryptocurrency was able to hit a new all-time high just last week.

Tesla's Stake in Bitcoin

It was stated that Tesla had also just recently posted a record Q3 2021 revenue and profits. This is with total revenue growing to a whole all-time high of $13.76 billion USD. It was stated that the company also saw record vehicle production and deliveries in the third quarter of 2021.

As of the moment, Tesla's stake in Bitcoin has reportedly brought the company significant profits. As of the moment, a lot of other companies are trying to compete with Tesla in the electric vehicle space.

General Motors are now planning to build 40,000 EV chargers in the US while also selling its Ultium Level 2 Chargers for home and business use. General Motors is also planning to move away from purely gasoline powered cars.

