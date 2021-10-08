(Photo : Image from Unsplash Website) Tesla Cyberquad ATV to be Safest Electric ATV Ever According to Elon Musk

The new Tesla Cyberquad ATV is said to be the safest ATV ever made, according to founder Elon Musk. The first comment of the Tesla Cyberquad ATV was made by Elon Musk during the unveiling of the electric ATV along with the Cybertruck all the way back in 2019.

Elon Musk on the Cyberquad ATV

According to the story by Engadget, the CEO noted that it is actually going to be the safest ATV in the whole world. When Tesla previously unveiled the Cybertruck back in 2019, CEO Elon Musk had just a little "one more thing" moment on stage when they actually brought out the Tesla Cyberquad.

The Cyberquad ATV was brought out to show the actual payload capacity of the Cybertruck's whole bed. During this time, it was not yet that clear as to whether Tesla had planned on making the electric ATV available. Elon Musk also confirmed that it would be an option for those Cybertruck buyers.

Cyberquad Mentions

There hasn't been much talk about the Cyberquad ever since, aside from just a few event appearances. Hot Wheels has also partnered with Tesla in order to make a toy version of the vehicle, as seen on Hypebeast.

Tesla's official shareholder's meeting today saw Elon Musk make the very first comments regarding the electric ATV in years. Elon Musk noted that they are definitely making the Cybertruck and probably the ATV as well. Tesla's Model 3 and Model Y prices are going up by $2,000 and $1,000 for a certain reason, learn why.

Elon Musk on the Electric ATV

The ATV was reportedly an interesting design challenge due to ATVs being pretty dangerous, and they want to make an ATV that would be the least dangerous ATV. Elon Musk even added some details regarding Tesla's plans to make it happen.

The statement mentioned that the Cyberquad would have a very low center of gravity due to the battery pack going to be down low. It was noted that he thinks that they can do some things with the suspension in order to make it hard to roll the ATV.

Read Also: Is Rivian Copying Tesla FSD? New Filings Suggest Autonomous Driving, Elon Musk Reacts

Cyberquad ATV Prototype Reveal

It was noted that when the ATV is rolling, this is actually when bad things happen. Elon Musk noted that the Cyberquad would be an ATV that will not roll. As of the moment, it does not really sound like Tesla is at an advanced stage of design for the said Cyberquad.

As previously reported by Engadget, the original prototype unveiled at the said Cybertruck event was an actual Yamaha Raptor ATV that was converted to electric with a new Zero Motorcycle powertrain. Tesla, as of the moment, definitely still has some time in order to make this happen.

At the recent Tesla event, Elon Musk then linked the Cyberquad to the Cubietruck, which is itself going to be delayed to late 2022. Car company competitors like GM now wants to be the EV leader and take over Tesla when it comes to distributing EVs in the US as well as Camera.

Related Article: Tesla Model Y Bodies With Two Giant Single Castings Now in Works! Here are Its Benefits

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Urian B.

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.