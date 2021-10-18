(Photo : Image from Ford Website) Ford Mustang Mach-E EV from the China Assembly Line Roll Out Ahead of Deliveries

Ford has now just successfully rolled out the first ever models of its very own Mustang Mach-E off of its assembly line in China. This is ahead of deliveries to local customers to be made later this year.

Ford Mustang Mach-E

The brand new EVs are expected to be sold in China through Ford's very own direct sales network and will reportedly be manufactured at the Changan Ford's manufacturing plant located in Chongqing. Per Electrek, Ford's very own all-electric Mustang Mach-E initially debuted towards the end of 2019 which was then followed by certain deliveries that were made in the US the following December.

As of the moment, the Mach-E reportedly sits alone as the only fully electric passenger vehicle that is offered by Ford. This is although it will soon be joined by yet another F-150 Lightning in 2022 as well as an European EV set that is set to arrive in 2023.

China Ford Models Pre-Order

In April 2020, Ford noted that it would start taking in pre-orders in Chian for four different variations of the Mach-E. The pre-orders will reportedly start at a price of 265,000 Yuan or about $40,830 USD for the Standard Range RWD.

This was then followed by yet another announcement in July that Ford would then be offering another RWD called the "SE" version of the Mustang Mach-E. This would then qualify for EV subsidies in China alongside Ford's Standard Range version.

Pre-Order Starts for the Mach-E

Electrek reported that customers in China would be able to pre-order the said Mach-E this fall before the deliveries start during the end of 2021. The time to order has also now arrived as Changan Ford, a certain joint venture made between Changan Automobile as well as Ford Motor Company, has officially started producing Mustang Mach-E's for China.

In a press release out of Chongqing, Ford announced that the initial Mustang Mach-E manufactured in China had finally rolled off the assembly line. This is reportedly a pivotal step that moves toward delivering the first customer models to Chinese reservation holders before the end of 2021. As of the moment, Tesla is also starting its deliveries for the revised Model X EVs as pictures on Twitter confirms owners receiving them.

Ford Selection

Ford has also officially opened a list of models for the Mustang Mach-E preorders in China. Buyers from the area can reportedly choose from the following options:

Standard Range RWD

SE RWD (long range)

Premium RWD (long range)

Premium AWD (long range)

GT First Edition AWD

Ford notes that customers in China who pay the deposit and choose to sign and purchase the contract before December 31, 2021 will be able to qualify for helpful benefits. These benefits include vehicle and battery system warranty, a referral bonus, and roadside assistance.

