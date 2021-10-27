Google is allowing minor teenagers under the age of 18 to remove photos of themselves online, particularly in search engine results, as part of its commitment to safety and privacy. Everyone has made a Google search of themselves at one point in their lives, the time they learned how to use the internet, and while it amazes some, others see it as a security risk.

Google Search Results: Minors May Remove Photos of Themselves

Google has announced that it is now debuting a feature that would help minors remove search engine results of themselves from the face of the internet. This would help in barring unknown people from making a random or targeted search of their personal online for safer use of the internet.

The search company said that contacting and coordinating with them can help in doing so, and certain steps are needed to be achieved to do this. Removing one's personal information, data, and photos online will only remove it from Google's search, but not necessarily from the host website that it came from.

To do the latter is a bigger task, and it would require being in contact with the webmaster.

Google's Privacy and Safety

Google has committed itself to giving the youth a chance for a safer experience online, and this is because of the growing population of children and all part of the minority age group using the internet.

The move would help in making the internet a better place, a safer space to be used by anyone and not get exploited.

Is Google Not Safe?

Google has been one of the faces of the internet, and frankly, one of the most popular search engines in the entire world for several years now. That being said, no one can guarantee much of its safety, especially as it gets several breaches and attacks like zero-day issues that are found by either the company or contributors to the cause.

Of course, the internet company tries to solve those by reworking its systems and upgrading them for users, but they can only do enough among the many threat actors present in the world. Sometimes, the safety breach on Google is the presence of misinformation themselves and maybe a risk for people who uses the internet for research and more.

That being said, Google allowing minors to remove themselves off the face of the internet is a massive security feature that almost anyone can use. And that is because it is meant for those under 18 only. It may also be applicable for any person, but that feature is not that massive yet.

Nevertheless, it is already a massive step for Google to employ this security advantage after all these years.

