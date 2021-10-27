The PlayStation 5 gaming experience has just gotten a whole lot better for those who like to listen to music while playing. Sony has announced the launch of Apple Music on the gaming console.

The PS5 and Apple Music integration allows users to watch music videos through the console or even let songs continue playing as background music during gaming.

PS5 users need an Apple Music subscription in order to enjoy the new integration.

Prior to the addition of the Apple Music app to the PlayStation 5, the only option players had in order to stream music using the console was Spotify.

PlayStation 5 Gets Apple Music Integration

The PlayStation 5 has gotten an Apple Music integration, according to an announcement posted by Sony on the PlayStation blog.

"For those of you who love listening to music in addition to playing games, we are pleased to announce that Apple Music is launching on PS5 - the first gaming console to introduce an integrated Apple Music experience, bringing their expansive music catalog to PS5 players globally," says Sony's announcement.

Per the announcement, PS5 users must have an Apple Music subscription in order to enjoy the new integration. Thousands of curated playlists, music videos, Apple Music Radio streaming, and over 90 million songs are part of the integration between PlayStation 5 and Apple Music.

According to a report by Gizmodo, what PS5 users have to do to connect Apple Music to their consoles is to go to media home, then select All Apps. From there, choose Apple music, followed by Download.

Once the app has been downloaded, simply load it and either log in or sign up for a new account.

Related Article: PS5 DualSense Can be Synced Up with Spotify--How to Play Music While In-Game?

What Players Can Expect

PS5 players with Apple Music subscriptions can enjoy two things thanks to the launch of the streaming service on the gaming console.

The first of which is that players can opt to have background music while playing a game. Players can also get music recommendations that suit the game they are playing.

Apple Music will be curating playlists that are suited for gaming as well.

The second thing PS5 users can enjoy, thanks to the integration, is music video playback. Players can watch music videos in 4K on the PS5. If a player wants to go back to playing, the song being listened to will keep playing as background music.

What is Apple Music

Apple Music is a music and video streaming service that was launched in 2015 by Apple. The streaming service lets users listen to music on-demand and enjoy available playlists.

It started off as a music-only streaming service but eventually began streaming videos by 2016. Users get to enjoy a trial period first before having to pay for a monthly subscription to the streaming service.

Read Also: How to Get Apple Music Replay 2021: New Weekly Update Now Available

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Isabella James

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.