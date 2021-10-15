(Photo : Unsplash/ Christian Wiediger) PS5 console

Apple Music may be the next streaming service option to be added to the PS5 console. Since the console's launch in November, Spotify has been the only music streaming option gamers can use.

Apple Music on PS5

Spotify on PS5 allows gamers to listen to their favorite music while they are playing games. Soon, the console might get the support of Apple Music, according to The Verge.

The first clue about the streaming service was given by a Reddit user who posted a picture of Apple Music in PS5's music menu. The option showed up after he made a new account and connected it with his Spotify account.

It seems like the app did not work, though he still shared the picture with a message that said that the app is playable only on PS4.

According to Eurogamer, that is just the standard error message when an app is not available yet.

Eurogamer also stated Apple Music option was available when it made a new account, though it could not use it.

The Apple Music option did not appear for some after making an account for users in the United States.

The inconsistency of the option shows that the Reddit user may have had early access to a project that Apple and Sony are working on.

The two tech giants worked together on Apple TV when it launched the TV Plus promotion for PS5 owners. So it does not come as a surprise that the two are working again.

Last year, Apple added its streaming music service to Samsung Smart TVs. It proves that the tech giant wants to expand its availability beyond its platforms.

Apple Music was also launched on Amazon Fire TV back in 2019.

The app appears just days before Apple's event on Oct. 18, which would be a great venue for Apple and Sony to announce that Apple Music is coming to PS5.

Both Sony and Apple did not comment on the matter yet, according to Pocket Lint.

Spotify on PS5

One of the amazing features of the PS4 is being able to access Spotify while playing games. The great news is that it is available on the PS5 as well.

You may want to listen to in-game audios, but if you don't, you can go with the Spotify playlist.

It may even be vital to the gameplay that you have songs playing in the background in numbers situations.

However, for the times when you don't mind the audio, or you don't find it important, you can chill out and play while you listen to your favorite tunes.

You could play music through a different device while you game, but using your console can make things easier because you can control everything from one device.

First, you need to get the Spotify app onto your PS5 console. Install it from the media page and click on the page from the top. Highlight "All Apps" on the platform.

Scroll down using the DualSense controller and click on Spotify so you can bring up the download option. Click on download to install the app, and it will start working.

As soon as the app is installed, sign in, and then you are good to go.

