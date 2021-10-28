Apple iPhone owners around the world have likely seen one so-called "hack" which promises it would be helpful if they ever get stranded somewhere without a cell signal.

The alleged hack instructs iPhone users to change their device's voicemail, reports 9To5Mac.

When this is changed, people who might try to call the phone won't be able to get through. This will allegedly trigger a message which could "explain" the current situation and even provide an approximate location.

However, Halifax Search And Rescue in Canada claims to disprove this, saying that changing an Apple voicemail will always require a connection no matter what, writes the Associated Press.

As such, it is recommended that everybody with an Apple iPhone should avoid the so-called "hack," and just rely on other, more obvious ways of covering your bases wherever you go. That includes saving your phone's battery, bringing extra power banks, and stocking up on essentials.

The trick has made the rounds on social media, specifically Twitter and Instagram. It was even reported on by news outlets such as The Mirror.

Read also: iPhone 6 Tricks That Every Owner Should Know About

Using Apple's Emergency Services Is Still Your Best Bet

Getting lost in the woods is a real possibility for anybody out there going on a trip to the wilderness. Furthermore, your risk of getting lost (and not surviving) is greater if you're a day hiker, according to National Geographic.

So if you ever, for some reason, find yourself lost in the woods without a signal, how can you even call for help?

Apple ensured that every phone will have access to emergency services whenever a user needs it. This allows people to request help via a phone call or text message anywhere in the world.

Furthermore, there's news that the company is scheduled to launch satellite features for the iPhone, which could improve the coverage and quality of emergency services in the future.

How Does It Work Without A Phone Signal?

Emergency phone calls without a network signal can be literal lifesavers if you find yourself stranded in the woods or any other remote place.

When your phone doesn't detect a signal from your mobile provider, it is designed to search for the strongest signal around your immediate area, writes SurvivalFreedom.

Modern phones are equipped to do just that with tech that allows them to "leech" into the signals of other network providers which may be located close to your current location. But since these signals don't come from the provider you're subscribed to, you can only make emergency calls.

Lesson Learned: Don't Trust Online 'Hacks'

There are lots of lifehacks online; sometimes it might feel like there's just too many. And while some of them are indeed helpful, most of them won't be.

This purported Apple hack is a perfect example of a hack that's just completely misinformed. It reinforces the fact that you should, at all costs, verify the authenticity of everything you see on the internet, because it can spell the difference between life and death.

Related: iPhone Emergency SOS: Portland Police Alerts Users of 911 Dialing Feature as Hang-Up Calls Increase

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by RJ Pierce

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.