Apple's iPhone satellite feature for emergency messages and calls is unlikely to debut this 2021, contrary to an earlier report saying that it is launching in September.

The famed leaker and analyst of the Cupertino giant, Ming-Chi Kuo, revealed on Aug. 29 that Apple is working on an LEO satellite connection that allows users to send a text or call without the need for cell signals.

However, the Apple analyst claimed that the satellite feature is debuting on the upcoming iPhone 13, which is slated to launch in September.

The expected release of the upcoming smartphone is notably earlier than its predecessor, the iPhone 12, which launched in October 2020.

Apple's iPhone Satellite Emergency Feature Launch

Aside from Kuo, Bloomberg also echoed the Apple analyst, confirming that Apple is working to add an emergency tool that will use satellites instead of cell signals. Thus, users in remote areas could still reach out to other people in unexpected events, even in the absence of cell service.

However, contrary to the claims of the Apple analyst, the news outlet said that the emergency tool is not releasing at the same time as the iPhone 13.

To be precise, Bloomberg's report said that "the features are unlikely to be ready before next year."

Apple's iPhone Satellite Feature: What to Expect

What's more, as per Apple Insider, Apple is reportedly developing two new features that will be capitalizing on satellites.

The first one, called the Emergency Message via Satellite, enables iPhone users to reach out to the authorities and even to their loved one in times of emergencies in a location deserted from cell signals.

Meanwhile, the second feature is meant for notifying the concerned agency about major large-scale incidents, including plane crashes.

The report also noted that the feature will be limited to outdoor use. Not to mention that users will have to be patient as it would take about a minute for the signal to kick in.

In addition, the feature may not also be available across the globe as Apple will have to comply with the existing laws in varying regions.

Apple and Satellite Connectivity

It is not the first time the Cupertino giant was rumored to be developing the emergency feature.

For instance, 9to5Mac reported last Dec. 20, 2019, that Apple is working with satellite connectivity for iPhone, along with its other devices.

During that time, the iPhone maker was still building a team to work behind its emergency tool, including aerospace, hardware, and software engineers.

Back then, Apple was expecting to release the satellite feature in the next five years. But if the latest report is to be believed, it is taking off earlier than the initial timeline.

