Apple could be preparing for the upcoming design of its next MacBook Air. According to the prominent leakers, the device is expected to arrive with a white notch and white bezels.

MacBook Air's White Bezels

In May, well-known tipster Jon Prosser said that the MacBook Air will feature various color options that were once made available to the 24-inch iMac. In line with this speculation, another leaker Ming-Ching Kuo stated the same proposal that Prosser announced.

According to MacRumors, the latest revelation pointed out Dylandkt's speculation, which opened the long-time rumor about the design of the said Apple device.

Judging from the leaks, Dylandkt and Prosser both agreed about the white bezels on the next MacBook Air. There will be a full-white keyboard with the addition of the camera notch and mini-LED technology.

So far, we know that the latest MacBook Pro boasts both bezels and notch in all-black color aside from its keyboard. The Cupertino giant could be planning to feature the white color this time for the MacBook Air.

Apple MacBook Pro 14 M1 Issues

Notebook Check did a quick review about the MacBook Pro recently. According to the tech site, some problems did not meet their expectations.

First, the case of the new MacBook Pro resembles the chassis of the old model. However, what MacBook Pro 14 contained this time was somehow bulkier and heavier.

Despite having two identical weights at around 1.6 kg, the old model stood out as sleeker in such a fashion. Moreover, the MacBook Pro 13 was also reportedly more compact compared to the new model.

The app's location could disappear when the user activates the full-screen mode when it comes to the screen. There was also constant flickering when the display was at 14.8 kHz in brightness.

Upon testing, the luminance of the MacBook Pro 14 was only limited to 500 nits for SDR contents.

Somehow, what stood out the best about this Apple device is its 8-core M1 Soc. It is reportedly faster compared to the standard M1 chip.

Apple is Facing an iPhone 12 Lawsuit

On Wednesday, Oct. 27, Tech Times reported that the Cupertino giant was again involved in another lawsuit filed by Chinese students. The complainants said that Apple did not include any charger on the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

The report added that the plaintiffs were also concerned about the incompatibility of the USB-C lightning cable to other Apple power adapters. The students discovered this information after testing the accessory.

Besides their concerns about Apple's chargerless policy, the complainants also believed that the waste reduction project of the company was only an excuse for the MagSafe wireless charging technology.

This is not the first time that people have filed a lawsuit against the iPhone maker. Countries such as Taiwan, Brazil, and France have criticized Apple's unfair practice of excluding the power adapter from the iPhone package.

