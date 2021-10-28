"Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas" VR or its virtual reality version is coming to the Oculus Quest 2, Facebook, now Meta, CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced during the Connect 2021 event.

'Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas' VR Oculus Quest 2 Release

The PlayStation 2 era gaming title "GTA: San Andreas" will be joining another classic console game, "Resident Evil 4," in Oculus Quest 2, as per the report of Polygon.

As of writing, Facebook has yet to disclose the release date of the "GTA: San Andreas" built-in VR version in its Oculus.

However, the CEO and co-founder of Facebook, Zuckerberg, revealed that the VR version of the classic console gaming title was "many years in the making."

On top of that, the billionaire and FB exec further boasted that the VR "GTA: San Andreas" will be "an entirely new way to experience this iconic open-world in virtual reality."

Facebook and VR

According to the report by Kotaku, Facebook went on to announce its numerous upcoming VR endeavors.

The social media giant, which is now under the firm called "Meta," unveiled what its users should expect from its metaverse.

Facebook also teased how it is integrating its social media prowess into the world of virtual reality, which further showed a digital avatar of Zuckerberg.

'GTA' VR

One of the segments of the keynote during the Connect 2021 event, mainly focused on the upcoming VR game, the "GTA: San Andreas," wherein the billionaire dubbed it as "one of the greatest games ever made."

Kotaku further suggested that the VR version of the "San Andreas" is likely to be based on the remastered version of the classic console game that was first released by Rockstar Games way back on Oct. 26. 2004.

The remastered version of the said "GTA" title is apparently a part of a bundle, which also remastered other flavors of the franchise, such as the "Vice City" and the "GTA III."

The collection of the classic "GTA" gaming titles is scheduled to see the light of day on Nov. 11.

It is worth noting that "GTA" games have repeatedly received multiple VR mods for years now.

However, as these releases are not officially from the developers of the iconic franchise, it is not the best playing experience due to tons of compatibility issues.

That said, the official VR version of the "Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas" will be the first of its kind, which its fans have been looking forward to for years.

