Washington's COVID-19 Vaccine Verification Tool Launches

As per the report by The Seattle Times, the new vaccine verification tool of Washington that goes by the name WA Verify comes ahead of the stricter COVID-19 vaccine mandate on Nov. 15.

To be precise, the state of Washington will require full vaccinations or a negative test when entering all massive indoor and even outdoor venues next month.

That said, as large venues will need a reliable verification tool, WA Verify will officially launch "in the near future," the spokesperson of the Office of Innovation of the Department of Health.

Nevertheless, the state of Washington has already quietly released the verification tool online even without the official announcement and proper launch.

It is worth noting that the DOH Office of Innovation developed the new vaccine tool of the state.

Meanwhile, the deputy secretary of the DOH for its COVID-19 response further said in a press conference that the new verification tool is meant "to be something easy and accessible for Washingtonians."

Washington's Previous Vaccine Verification Tool

The previous vaccine verification online tools that the state of Washington used was the MyIR and My IR Mobile. However, both apps have been giving some of their users a hard time due to their constant issues, which leads to delays in vaccine confirmation.

On top of that, last June, the system of the previous vaccine verification tools has become sluggishly unreliable due to the influx of people looking for their vaccine records.

Washington Vaccine Verification Requirement

According to a report by the local news outlet, King 5, King Country in Washington began requiring vaccine verification for folks older than 12 years old as they try to dine indoors or even attend massive outdoor activities.

The health officer of King County, Dr. Jeff Duchin, led the vaccine verification mandate for restaurants and other leisurely venues, noting that the COVID Delta variant is more contagious.

Duchin further claimed that the vaccine verification requirement would help contain the threat of the more contagious version of the novel coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the state of Washington is also getting ready for the requirement of either a verified vaccine record or a negative test in both indoor and outdoor venues starting next month.

Washington Vaccine Verification: How to Use

That said, here's how to use WA Verify:

Fill out your details, such as name, birth date, contact info, and the four-digit PIN.

After which, the system will send an SMS, which includes the link to the scannable QR.

It is to note that users of Washington's vaccine verification tool could save their QR codes to the Apple Health app for iPhone iOS 15 users. On the other hand, Android phone users could store it in their Google Pay app.

