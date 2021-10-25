Apple's watchOS 8.1 introduces vaccination card support, SharePlay support for Fitness+, and more to the Apple Watch.

Apple watchOS 8.1

As per Apple Insider, the latest update for Apple Watch users was first deemed as a patch to fix all of the bugs and other performance issues in the watchOS 8.

However, watchOS 8.1 introduced new features on top of the plethora of functions that its previous version rolled out. But still, it is relatively a minor update compared to the watchOS 8.

Apple watchOS 8.1 COVID-19 Vaccination Card Support

With the continued rollout of the COVID-19 vaccines across the globe, some restrictions have been lifted for those who completed their novel coronavirus jabs.

For instance, European Union countries are now requiring their people to present their proof of vaccination when jumping from one border to another. That said, authorities recognize both hard copy or digital format COVID-19 passports.

As such, tech giants like Samsung and Apple have included COVID-19 vaccination card support on their devices via Samsung Pay and Apple Pay.

Now, the Cupertino tech giant is extending its COVID-19 vaccination card support to its smart wearables, the Apple Watch. However, users have to install the latest update of the watchOS to present their proof of jab on their Apple Wallet.

That said, the vaccination card support from the watchOS 8.1 allows its users to present a verification that they have already taken their jab from the comfort of their wrists.

Apple watchOS 8.1: What You Should Know

On top of the vaccination card support, watchOS 8.1 also introduces an update for its Fitness+ support for SharePlay.

According to a report by 9to5Mac, the Cupertino giant focused on its SharePlay function across its devices, including the iPhone, Mac, iPad, and Apple TV.

However, Apple Watch users seem to be left behind even with the release of the latest watchOS update as it only tweaked a minor addition on its SharePlay feature. To be precise, the watchOS 8.1 now enables Fitness+ subscribers to work out with 32 other people via FaceTime call using the SharePlay feature.

Aside from that useful SharePlay update, the iPhone maker has yet to expand the functions of the said feature, at least for the Apple Watch.

Apple watchOS 8.1: How to Update

Before attempting to update your Apple Watch, note that the smartwatch should be charged at least 50%. Not to mention that it should also be placed on its charger and near an iPhone during the installation of the watchOS 8.1.

So, here's how to update your Apple Watch:

Open the Watch app on your iPhone.

Tap General.

Then, select Software Update.

After which, the update will be automatically installed.

