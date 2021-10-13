(Photo : Image from Unsplash Website) COVID-19 Vaccine Record QR App Reported as Glitchy on Apple Devices | Scanning for Immunization Record Not Working

A number of Albertans that have already received a third dose otherwise known as a booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, have just reported that the new app scan on their own immunization record in QR code form did not work. The problem was identified to be on the Apple device version as compared to the Android version.

AB COVID Records Verifier

According to the story by GlobalNews, for users that had received the third dose within their last two weeks, the Android version would be successful in scanning the AB COVID Records Verifier. The Apple users, however, would come up as an "X" despite the third shot.

A certain Alberta Health spokesperson confirmed to the news outlet Global News that the current issue was just affecting the Apple version of the app. Alberta Health currently expects the app to update really soon with the current issue resolved.

COVID-19 Vaccination Records

As of the moment, it was noted that Albertas can still show their paper as well as electronic records whenever they are accessing businesses and venues that are participating in this known Restrictions Exemption Program. These include those that were obtained through Alberta.ca/CovidRecords, MyHealth Records, or even paper records that were obtained during their vaccine appointment.

The transition to the official vaccine records with QR codes as the only valid proof of vaccination takes effect on November 15, 2021. The transition period would also allow Alberta Health to address any particular technical issues as they start to arise.

COVID-19 Alberta Health

The official AB COVID Records Verifier had quietly made its appearance on the Google Play as well as Apple App Store just recently before the whole Alberta government introduced it during a news conference. Alberta had confirmed a whopping 652 new cases of COVID-19 out of about a massive 8,620 tests taken.

There were reportedly 38 new deaths that were related to COVID-19. This is while they occurred over the previous six days. They were then reported to Alberta Health in the last 24 hours, according to Dr. Deena Hinshaw.

Read Also: Children Vaccine Shots Likely To Arrive by November, But Government Officials Say It Would Be Difficult

Alberta COVID Stats

The last time that a lot of deaths were reported in just one day was on January 12, 2021. Alberta's total death toll from COVID-19 currently stands at 2,901. There were a reported 1,027 people located in the hospital with COVID-19 where 236 of them were being treated in ICU.

Of the total 236 in ICU, 91% remain unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, according to Hinshaw. As of the moment, there are currently 14,218 active cases of COVID-19 stretched across the province. As of the moment, a COVID-19 vaccine is being developed for kids aged 5 to 11.

Alberta's very own chief medical officer of health reminded everyone that they all have the ability to take a number of small actions every single day that would benefit their communities. A COVID outbreak in schools is now forcing students to move to remote learning.

Related Article: 3D Vaccine Patch Now in Development! Needles No Longer Need-Giving Patients Painless Immunization

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Urian B.

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.