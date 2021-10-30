A viral TikTok video about an iPhone trick has surprised a lot of users on the video-sharing platform. The content creator posted a short clip on how to make your iPhone last throughout the day.

There are a few steps that you need to follow to make this tip work. Here's how you can get started with this simple life hack.

TikToker Shares Some iPhone Battery Hacks

According to a report by The Sun, a popular TikTok icon @kaansanity recently shared a video that could be a big help to iPhone users. For the Apple smartphone owners, the most common problem that they could encounter is the short battery span.

To begin the trick, the TikTok user said that you first need to go to the Settings of your device. After that, tap General and then Background App Refresh.

In addition, the content creator noted that users should make sure that they will turn off the Background App Refresh in General.

Then, you can now head to the Motion to tweak some important options. All you need to do is to enable the Reduce Motion and turn off Auto-Play Message Effects, and Auto-Play Video Reviews.

If you can't find the Motion Menu, it is located under the Accessibility section on the Settings of your smartphone.

Still, there's another thing that you should do. The TikTok video pointed out that you also need to go to the System Services. This particular section can be spotted on the Privacy of the Settings.

From there, you can now tap the Location Services. Continue scrolling down until you see the System Services.

There's an additional reminder from the TikTok clip uploader. According to him, you should not forget to toggle off the Location-Based Apple Ads in case you discover the said option.

For the final step for this iPhone trick, you can turn off the button before the part where you can see iPhone Analytics, Routing, and Traffic and Improve Maps.

At the end of the video, the TikTok star said that it would make your iPhone's battery last "so much longer."

TikTok Photo-Editing Trick in iPhone

Earlier this week, Popsugar reported that another TikTok video about the iPhone hack could make your normal picture more vibrant and sun-kissed looking. From a simple camera selfie, this easy trick could produce the best-edited selfies that you can have.

i tried the new tik tok iphone editing “hack” 👀 no edits ⮕ edits pic.twitter.com/aAXY7AJVTZ — jamz (@jazmintheegreat) May 1, 2021

Here's how you can do the phone-editing trick on the platform. Set the following options properly to make this hack work.

Exposure and brilliance (100) - this is optional for the users

Highlights (-35)

Shadows (-28)

Contrast (-30)

Brightness (-15)

Black point (10)

Saturation (10)

Vibrance (8)

Warmth (10)

Tint (39)

Sharpness (14)

Vignette (23)

If you did the first step, set exposure and brilliance to 0.

Other iPhone Hacks That You Can Try

In February, Tech Times reported that a trending video on TikTok gave the users a glimpse of how to take videos with background music. The tutorial indicated that the video function will shut down the audio, but it won't do the same thing with the camera.

In the following month, we shared an important iPhone emergency hack that you need to learn. It involves sharing one's location with your contacts and setting an alarm.

