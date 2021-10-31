Elon Musk is now challenging the United Nations World Food Programme Director, David Beasley, to release research data and information regarding his net worth that can help solve world hunger. Over the past months, the Tesla CEO was projected to become the world's first trillionaire, and that is a massive thing that he and his many companies have achieved.

Elon Musk Challenges UN WFP Director

Elon Musk questioned a report and called out the United Nation's World Food Programme branch regarding their statement, saying that two percent of the Tesla CEO's money can help solve the problem. He asked for the concerned people to provide him an explanation and break it down for him via Twitter regarding the data and information.

Musk said he is willing to sell his stocks in Tesla to help in this cause.

If WFP can describe on this Twitter thread exactly how $6B will solve world hunger, I will sell Tesla stock right now and do it. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 31, 2021

This is where David Beasley, the UN WFP Director came in and said that $6 billion alone cannot solve world hunger and can only answer geopolitical instability that would help the 42 million on the brink of starvation. Beasley also said that Musk and the UN should have a meeting regarding this issue and talk about the possible things that he can do to help this matter.

Musk's Challenge

Please publish your current & proposed spending in detail so people can see exactly where money goes.



Sunlight is a wonderful thing. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 31, 2021



Now, the billionaire has challenged Beasley and the United Nations to publish their reports regarding how money was spent, especially as they have already gotten funds as much as $8 billion for world hunger. Musk said that sunlight is a "wonderful thing," referring to shedding light on these issues.

Elon Musk Companies

The United Nations initially spoke up about Elon Musk, saying that this money can be used to help and solve world hunger, with as much as $289 billion in the pot to do this. Musk is known to have garnered a lot of money because of the many companies and innovation that is available in the world, with many industries that are now popular.

The popularity of Musk's businesses focuses on the past, present, and future-with Tesla, SpaceX, Neuralink, and The Boring Co. being the ones to deliver its innovation and technology. Tesla is one of the most popular here, as it aims to bring an alternative driving focus, drawing its strengths on electric mobility and self-driving technology.

The world's top billionaire is known to have a lot of ventures and supporters to his cause, with these companies having both their investors and the public's supports on its projects. Musk regarded that he world help solve world hunger with his stocks and money if it is proven that his money alone can solve the problem of the entire population.

