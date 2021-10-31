A SpaceX render of the Starship, and Super Heavy Booster rocket that is separating in midair has been released by a fan of the company, and it was regarded by Elon Musk as something accurate to the real one. The Starship venture still awaits its license to be passed by the regulating agency, the Federal Aviation Authority, which still awaits public comments.

Elon Musk: SpaceX Starship, Super Heavy Render is Accurate

A SpaceX fan known as "ErcXSpace" (@ErcXSpace) has released a video render of the Starship and Super Heavy Booster rocket that launches and shows how it would detach. The video then proceeds to show how the Starship would continue on its journey and launch for its deep-space mission while the Super Heavy returns to the surface.

The SpaceX CEO has noticed the tweet and has responded accordingly, saying that the render is "pretty close" to the actual thing or how the space company would do it. The video shows how the mission would fare in the coming years, especially as launches would be live and available for the public to watch and witness its mission.

Pretty close — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 31, 2021

SpaceX's Starship Venture: Coming Soon

The Starship may not be approved of its license yet, but it is only awaiting the FAA and public's comment of its environmental assessment before it can proceed to its tests. SpaceX has high regard for testing the spacecraft to ensure its safety and how it would fare in the different conditions, as there are no guarantees for a safe flight.

The SpaceX CEO and co-founder have regarded that public support in the FAA approval process with the Starship and Super Heavy Booster's environmental concerns are a massive thing. Especially as the regulatory committee behind approving SpaceX of its license could hinder or allow the launch tests that the company would conduct soon.

The Full-Stack of Starship and Super Heavy has already brought different opinions from the public, but one thing is for sure, a lot of people awaits how the Starship project would turn out. Many are excited for Musk and SpaceX's Starship, primarily because it is the next step towards its goal, and that is going to Mars with the first human to do so.

SpaceX's goal is to establish a society on Mars, building a space station that would focus on making it a place to live in as years come by. Moreover, the company would also boost space tourism with this, making Mars the next exotic tourist spot that is figuratively out of this world. However, for this to be achieved, SpaceX's Starship needs to be approved of its license and tested out.

