Google One has a new VPN feature that would bring a "Virtual Private Network" to users, and it aims to be a part of its subscription service for different countries in its coming releases. Google One's VPN is available in 10 different countries now, and it is still expanding, but the real question, for now, is that "Is it a reliable service?"

Google One VPN

Google One is known for its all-in-one service from the internet company, something that brings a lot of products into single pricing that is billed monthly by the service provider. It encompasses a lot of things, but its most recent release is with the VPN service, something that is not yet on its full blast of release and coming soon for different regions or countries.

A VPN is known as the legitimate way of masking one's internet activity and source on the web, and it would be like browsing it anonymously. The feature would mask one's ISP or internet service provider, along with other sensitive information like name, contact details, the origin of internet usage, and more. It works like the "Incognito" feature, which hides a person's browsing activity.

The only difference is that Incognito does not hide a person's cookies or other information from site trackers.

What Is It?

Google One's VPN works like any other VPN in the service already, but it has less of the available service's advanced functions. The Google One VPN is an add-on to plans that have availed of the 2TB and higher service from Google with regards to its cloud storage known as Google Drive.

The internet giant promises that the Google One VPN can help in protecting against hackers and online monitoring, something that a legitimate VPN service is trying to promote and focus on.

Is It Reliable?

Previously, Internet Service Providers could sell one's data that it gets a hold of, and it would not be that much of a security breach or a violation of one's privacy per se. This is what the VPNs are trying to avoid and promise to protect from once it is running on one's computer and already used by a person that wants internet safety.

Google One's VPN is a service that comes with its subscription features, something that promises to bring protection to a user whenever browsing the internet.

Google said that it would not collect or track data when its VPN is used, and this says a lot for a company that has had a lot of disputes in the past regarding data collection and ad services. Google One says that its VPN is fast and reliable, to be used for different needs and requirements of a person.

The service by Google is fairly new, and it has few reviews about its reliability for users to protect them from harm or breaches.

