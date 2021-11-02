(Photo : Image from Unsplash Website) Huawei Smartwatch to Unveil in November | Blood Pressure Tracker Included

Previously, there have been rumors of Huawei dropping its smartwatches that feature certain inflatable cuffs in order to deliver what was called by the manufacturer medical-grade blood pressure readings. As of the moment, even the Apple Watch can also bring users this particularly important metric.

FDA Releases Official List of Products

Just recently, a Weibo tipster coming from China known as the "Changan Digital King" noted that Huawei will now be unveiling a brand new smartwatch later this November, 2021. In October 2021, the FDA of Guangdong Province actually released an official list of products that have been approved.

The list even includes medical-grade electrocardiogram or ECG, as well as a blood pressure tracker. The former now tracks the user's own heart rhythms that are looking for something directly out of the ordinary.

Sign of Atrial Fibrilation

It was said to be an unusual rhythm that could be a sign of Atrial fibrillation or AFib. What's known as an AFib is an unusual heart pattern that can potentially lead to stroke, heart failure, or even some other serious heart-related problems.

The pieces are now starting to fit into place and Huawei's brand new technology is said to undergo clinical trials within the upcoming six months. According to PhoneArena, the Guangdong FDA now adds Huawei along with three other medical devices that are seeking priority approval.

Health-Related Tools for Smartwatches

A number of smartwatches already offer health-related tools. These, however, are not suitable in order to deliver a diagnosis with. A number of manufacturers have reportedly received a second class certificate for the medical equipment that is related to smartwatch sensors. These include brands like Huawei, Apple, Huami, and Oppo.

In September 2021, a report actually noted that Huawei had been able to register under the name Huawei Watch D along with the EUIPO or European Union Intellectual Property Office. It was stated that there is speculation that the new Huawei watch would include blood oxygen testing and the ability to deliver blood pressure reading.

Apple Watch Series 8 2022

It was noted that buyers could see Huawei start to tease certain information regarding its own new watch some time soon. This is especially since the previous rumors actually called for a brand new watch to be released during the second-half of 2021.

Ming-Chi Kuo, TF international analyst, who can reportedly tell users what the soup of the day is regarding Apple products, says that the Apple Watch Series 8 coming this 2022 will feature a certain body temperature sensor, fertility monitor, as well as an improved irregular heartbeat tool. Most Apple health-related apps can now be rated and reviewed on the official App Store.

Kuo noted that the future models could be equipped with the ability to be able to provide blood pressure readings, smartwatch related-features, and also non-invasive glucose monitoring. Apple Watches are now being used to help a University of Michigan health study be able to achieve great results.

