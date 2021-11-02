Microsoft Edge's first stable version is now available for some Linux distributions. This is currently big news since Linux consumers were only able to access the beta versions of the software giant's popular browser.

Now, the giant tech firm confirmed that Linux distributions, including Ubuntu, Fedora, openSUSE, as well as Debian, can now access its Chromium-based Edge browser.

As of the moment, Google Chrome is still the most used browser in the market. On the other hand, Edge and other Chrome-based browsers are becoming popular since they offer some of the most popular features of Google's own product.

But, Microsoft Edge has still considered the best Chromium-based browser since it is compatible with most of Google Chrome's extension ecosystem.

Microsoft Edge's Features on Linux

According to Ars Technica's latest report, Microsoft Edge's first stable channel for Linux offers most of the features available on the browser version for macOS and Windows.

These include bookmarks, password syncing, open tabs, as well as extensions. The arrival of Edge's new version is pretty handy for those individuals who need to transfer data back and forth from Linux to Windows or Linux and other computer systems.

Meanwhile, ZDNet reported that Microsoft released the stable version of Edge since the EOL (end-of-life) of the iconic Internet Explorer, which is still used by other Linux distributions, is about to arrive. Internet Explorer is expected to be removed this coming June 15, 2022.

Aside from Edge's stable version, Microsoft is also enhancing its other products and services. Recently, we reported that Microsoft PowerToys received some new features, including the "Find My Mouse" feature.

On the other hand, Microsoft Edge also received a new feature that allows voice typing on Windows 11's MS Editor.

Installing Microsoft Edge's Stable Version on Linux

Downloading the new Microsoft Edge stable version on Linux Mint and Ubuntu is quite easy to do. You can follow these simple steps to install the new browser:

Visit the Microsoft download page

Install the Linux Microsoft Edge

Activate the installer

Open Microsoft Edge

