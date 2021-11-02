(Photo : Unsplash/ Christian Wiediger) Netflix app

Netflix Games announced that it is finally ready to debut its lineup of exclusive mobile games after testing them in selected markets.

The games will start rolling out to all members of the platform who are using Android devices this week.

Netflix Games to Start Rolling Out the Service

In July, Netflix confirmed its plans to enter the mobile gaming market, calling it another content category for the company to offer its subscribers together with movies and TV shows.

Since then, the streaming service has made available to members a list of free games with no ads or no in-app payments needed.

The games that Netflix has are a mix of casual ones and those that are based on its popular TV series "Stranger Things."

The streaming service had been expanding its investments in gaming for months now, according to The Verge.

During the E3 gaming conference in 2019, Netflix talked about the series of gaming integrations across game platforms like "Fornite" and "Roblox," and they also talked about their plans to bring new "Stranger Things" games to the gaming market.

On mobile, the company began working with BonusXP, a gaming studio based in Texas, to create the game "Stranger Things: The Game," which was since changed to "Stranger Things: 1984" to differentiate it from the other title, "Stranger Things 3."

The two games were the first titles to be tested within the Netflix Android app when the company started marketing its games in Poland in August.

In September, Netflix also bought the independent game developer Night School Studio in order to build out its library of mobile games further.

In October, Netflix launched three new casual games: Frosty Pop's "Shooting Hoops," Frosty Pop's "Teeter Up," and Rogue Games' "Card Blast."

The games were tested on Netflix subscribers in Spain and Italy, aside from the subscribers in Poland. This full lineup, including the "Stranger Things" games and the three casual games, will become available to Netflix members on Android devices.

How to Access Netflix Games

A new tab called Games will be seen in your Netflix app. You need to tap on it so you can check out the titles listed.

After choosing a title, users will be directed to Google Play Store so they can install the title. To sign in and play, a Netflix membership is needed, according to BBC.

After downloading the title, you can start playing it by tapping it within the streaming service app or via the home screen of your device.

During the tests, the titles were only available to Android smartphones. With the global launch, they will now become available in Android tablets as well.

In tablets, the games will have a new games row. They can be found in the Categories drop-down menu in the streaming service app.

According to TechCrunch, the new games will become available in the Google Play Store starting today.

However, their rollout to the Netflix Android app will start on Nov. 3. It may take a couple of days until the company can complete the rollout and distribute the new service to all of its members worldwide.

