The Tesla Gigafactory Berlin is seeing another delay in its construction as the State Environmental Agency and the Brandenburg Administrative Court re-opens the discussion regarding the plant. Here, Elon Musk said that what they are doing is "not right," especially as the operations and processes in the plant also see a hindrance.

Tesla Gigafactory Berlin Delay: Elon Musk Comments

The Tesla CEO has said his side on the issue via his official Twitter page, saying that what the agencies and involved people of authority are doing is "not right." Tesla is trying to build the Gigafactory Berlin for massive distribution of Tesla electric vehicles in the European region, with its production happening right in the region.

Musk has shown a somewhat display of disappointment to the events that have occurred, particularly as these are tough on Tesla and the Gigafactory that sees another hindrance to its operations. Moreover, the numerous delays and many people protesting against it shows that Tesla is not a welcome business in the region.

What they are doing is just not right — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 2, 2021

Tesla Gigafactory Berlin Delay: Why?

As reported by Tesmanian, the State Environmental Agency and the Brandenburg Administrative Court are delaying Giga Berlin's construction and re-opening the discussion regarding its future. The bodies are concerned with the future of the plant, especially the upcoming lawsuits that it would face once operational.

These regulatory committees say that this is in the best interests of Tesla, especially for their future ventures.

Tesla Gigafactory Berlin

One of the goals of Tesla for the Gigafactory Berlin is to have it opened before 2021 ends so that it can distribute the EVs of the company in Europe and surrounding regions. However, that sees a complicated end due to the many delays it faces in the earlier times, as well as the present where different concerned bodies are re-opening the discussions.

Since November last year, there have been massive job openings for Tesla's Gigafactory in the German country and it has offered work and economic advancements in the region. Also, this creates more opportunities for the country and province to thrive, being a somehow beneficial opening for both Tesla and Germany.

However, the dispute is not about money or the economy. Rather, the focus of the concerned authorities is on environmental protection, particularly with the supply of water needed by the surrounding population. Also, there are plenty more environmental reasons that were cited by the committee though these are not yet the full reasons why they hinder Tesla Gigafactory Berlin's construction.

